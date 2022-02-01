‘Pressure has gone too far’

the feeding of Barbara Heck, a participant in “BBB 22”, has drawn the attention of netizens and other participants of the reality show. On social media, many point out that the sister could have an eating disorder. In the early hours of Monday, the strict diet was the subject of conversation in the Lollipop room, and the model was bothered by the concern of the brothers. Now, the participant’s team has spoken out on the matter and stated that her behavior is normal and that the pressure on what she eats or doesn’t eat “has already passed the limits of what is acceptable”.

“Right now, the possibilities are limited, according to what she likes. Even so, she doesn’t complain, she adapts. If it were in a normal situation, out here, we would say a huge list of healthy things she loves to eat. And the junk food. too, as you may have already seen her eating there,” the statement said.

About that… Maíra Cardi criticizes Arthur Aguiar eating jelly beans at ‘BBB 22’: ‘It’s not good’

Barbara’s team said she is being pressured because she has different tastes and habits.

“She did an endurance test, never got sick and doesn’t even show signs of any behavior of this type. She is very active in the game and in the tests, being even recognized for her emotional intelligence. It turns out that, apart from all the pressure of the game, obviously this exaggerated concern makes the person super vulnerable and upset, as if they have to justify their wishes all the time. But she is fine and, yes, she is healthy. According to exams she did to be on the program”, he concluded.

Barbara was visibly shaken and even cried when asked about her diet by the brothers this Monday.

“I don’t sit in front of anyone and say: ‘Why are you eating this ham? Why are you eating this?’. I don’t do that. So why do you do it to me?”, she asked, adding: “Take care of your food! Let me worry about what I eat, or if I don’t.”

Barbara was visibly shaken and even cried when asked about her diet by the brothers on “BBB 22” Photo: reproduction

During the day, the model said she “kicked the bucket” inside the “BBB”.

“I don’t eat french fries, I don’t drink beer. Only inside. Anyone who knows me out there must be thinking: ‘They’re worried about her food, but now that she’s eating everything”, he revealed.

In less than two weeks of ‘BBB 22’: Sisters change their look inside the house; see the before and after

It wasn’t just this Monday that the sister’s food was on the agenda in the house. Friends of the model in confinement, Brunna and Laís expressed concern about her strict diet last week. During the dialogue, the doctor commented that the gaúcha “does not eat rice, beans or bread, only eggs and coffee”.

“She’s going to end up getting a disease from bullshit in that body of hers”, Brunna replied.

On ‘BBB 22’: Jade is attacked by an insect: ‘There’s a bug in my pants’

Afterwards, Laís agreed and classified Barbara’s diet as “dangerous”:

“I already told her, but it’s no use”, he vented.

Outside the house, the matter has been talked about for a few days now. After drawing attention by sucking a lemon without making a face, Barbara was the subject of Twitter for eating little and feeling guilty when she strays from her diet. More attentive netizens pointed out that the sister has already received an alert from the production of the program to take care of food.