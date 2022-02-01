Project to try to stop high fuel prices should only reduce taxes on diesel, says Lira | Politics

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Monday (31) that the proposal prepared by the government to try to stop the rise in fuel prices should only affect the taxation of diesel oil.

Lira met this Monday with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. On leaving, he said that the bill to be sent to Congress by the government will only allow reducing federal taxes on diesel. Therefore, the reduction of taxes on gasoline and alcohol would be ruled out – and the government is still evaluating some measure in relation to cooking gas.

“The possibility of the fund [de estabilização], huh. And on the question of gasoline and alcohol, apparently, too. Then it will focus on diesel oil. Let’s see what measure is also taken for gas, because it is very important”, he said.

Over the past few weeks, the government has even outlined a stabilization fund for fuel prices. The idea was to use part of the federal revenue from oil royalties to mitigate the impact of the rise in oil on importers – and, with that, avoid passing it on to pumps.

This Monday, Lira stated that the fund will no longer be created. Journalist Ana Flor’s blog on g1 had already anticipated the Executive’s assessment that the government would not have enough resources to mitigate the rise in the dollar and oil in the coming months.

Another measure that was suggested by the Planalto was the reduction of ICMS, a tax levied by states on fuel. However, according to Lira, now the construction of the proposal involves only federal taxes.

“Our conversation here [com Paulo Guedes] basically it was at the federal tax level,” said Lira. “Here the discussions [se concentram] very broadly on federal taxes, of what the government can do,” he added.

Valdo Cruz: ‘PEC for fuels is an urgent issue, but there is no consensus in the Government and Congress’

Tax waiver without compensation

The cost of the measure to the public coffers is estimated at R$ 18 billion per year. However, the reduction of federal taxes on diesel should not be accompanied by a compensation required by the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF) – either by raising other taxes or cutting another federal government expense.

To avoid breaching the LRF, the government must temporarily reduce diesel taxes – the legal requirement applies only to permanent expenses.

With the dehydration of the project to alleviate the rise in fuel prices, the government must send the proposal to Congress through a complementary bill – and not another proposal for an Amendment to the Constitution (PEC), as previously foreseen.

Also, the Speaker of the Chamber stated that Congress must override President Jair Bolsonaro’s veto that prevented the creation of the program to renegotiate tax debts of individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs), microenterprises and small businesses framed in Simples Nacional.

When he sanctioned the project approved by Congress in early January, President Jair Bolsonaro fully vetoed the debt renegotiation program.

The justification for the veto, published in the “Official Journal of the Union”, was that the law would institute a tax benefit with revenue waiver without establishing a compensation.

“Nobody wanted the veto. The Economy did not want the veto, the AGU [Advocacia-Geral da União] did not want the veto, the Executive did not want the veto. Technical issues led to this,” said Lira. “Either a solution is found, or, of course, the veto will be overturned.”