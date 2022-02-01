PSG: Newspaper exposes disappointment with Messi in elimination: Shadow of himself

PSG was eliminated from the Coupe de France in the round of 16 on Monday (31). Even playing at home, Paris Saint-Germain left something to be desired and lost to Nice on penalties by 6-5, after a 0-0 draw. Like the team, Lionel Messi had a lackluster performance in the match. The Argentine, who wore the team’s number 10 because of the tournament’s rules, produced little and was criticized by the newspaper “Le Parisien” after the elimination.

“Lionel Messi, the shadow of himself”, published the French newspaper. “If he punctually found his favorite number, in the absence of Neymar, the Argentine ace disappointed tonight in a match in which he was not decisive”.

“The number 10, of course, still suits him very well. But this Monday, the ‘sacred number’ still hasn’t helped Messi to become sacred again. Argentine can regain its Catalan splendor on the lawns of France”, criticized the newspaper.

Recently recovered from covid-19, Messi found it very difficult to overcome Nice’s mark on Monday. The visitors managed to neutralize PSG, holding the tie until the end. In penalties, goalkeeper Bulka defended the charge of young Simons and ensured Nice’s qualification for the quarterfinals.

“History doesn’t always stutter, at least still for La Pulga, who takes time to recover the level that made him an incomparable legend on the planet of football. After a month away from the field because of a difficult covid, the former player of the Barcelona certainly found some game time last week when they came on against Reims. But it’s still not their fast pace that makes them so strong in small spaces or transition games.”