Public debt ends 2021 at 80.3% of GDP, best result since 2013

BRASÍLIA – The Brazilian public debt collapsed in 2021 after reaching an annual record in the previous year, benefiting from the economic recovery and the acceleration of the inflation.

data of central bank show that the General Government Gross Debt closed December at R$ 6.967 trillion, which represents 80.3% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)against 88.6% in the same period of 2020. At the best moment in the series, in December 2011, gross debt reached 51.3% of GDP.

THE General Government Gross Debt – which includes the federal government, state and municipal governments, excluding the Central Bank and state-owned companies – is one of the benchmarks for assessment, by global risk rating agencies, of the country’s solvency capacity. In practice, how much the greater the debt, the greater the risk of default by Brazil.

For the economist of the American bank Goldman Sachs Alberto Ramos, the high level of public debt leaves the Brazilian economy vulnerable to shocks. With the recent weakening of the spending ceiling (the rule that links expenditure growth to inflation), the analyst sees an increase in the country’s short and medium-term fiscal risk. “Overall, putting the debt dynamics on a downward trend sustainable and structural and building fiscal brakes remain the main macro challenges for the Executive and Legislative in the coming years”, he says.

The BC also informed that the Public Sector Net Debt (DLSP) reached 57.3% of GDP in December, from 57% of GDP in November. The DLSP reached R$ 4.967 trillion. At the end of 2020, net debt stood at 62.5% of GDP, an all-time high.

Net debt is lower than gross debt because it takes into account Brazil’s international reserves.