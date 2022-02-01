Public sector has a surplus of BRL 65 billion in 2021, first positive result in 8 years

Registration makes government public debt end 2021 at 80.3% of GDP

Marcello Casal Jr./Agência Brasil Public accounts data were released by the Central Bank



The consolidated public sector recorded a surplus of BRL 64.7 billion in 2021, equivalent to 0.75% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)the first positive result in eight years, said the Central Bank (BC) this Monday, 31st. In 2020, the accounts closed with a deficit of R$ 703 billion, corresponding to 9.41% of GDP. Data include Central Government accounts (Central Bank, Social Security and the National Treasury), regional governments and state-owned companies. The result made the government’s public debt end 2021 at 80.3% of GDP. The General Government Gross Debt (DBGG) closed 2020 at 88.6% of GDP.

On Friday, the 28th, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, stated that the good performance of public accounts is a reflection of the increase in fiscal control by the federal government. Data from the National Treasury showed that the country ended 2021 with a deficit of R$ 35 billion, also the best performance since 2013. The minister countered the criticism that the increase in inflation contributed to the improvement of the fiscal framework. “There were a lot of doubts, a lot of criticism, accusations of fiscal populism. These were completely wrong predictions, and what we have now is an extraordinary result,” he said.