Put password on WhatsApp and protect your data from intruders

Tip is important not to fall for scams in the messenger and make it difficult for cybercriminals who steal user accounts.

The number of hits via Whatsapp has increased considerably in recent years. And one of the surest ways of not becoming another victim of these frauds is by learning to how to put password on whatsapp.

In practice, this is called “two-factor or two-step authentication”. The feature, which is optional, operates as an extra layer of security and is worth activating on your phone.

The tip is important not to fall for scams on the messenger. Its implementation makes it difficult for cybercriminals who want to steal or clone a profile on whatsapp. To enable verification, follow the steps below!

How to put password on whatsapp

Once you understand the importance of 2-Step Verification, here’s how to enable this feature on your Android or iOS operating system:

android

To get started, open the WhatsApp home screen and click on the three dots located in the upper right corner of the screen, located next to the magnifying glass. Then select the option “Settings”. click on the menu “Account”. so go on “Two-Step Confirmation”. tap the button “Activate”located at the bottom center of the screen. Create a PIN – a password of six digits. Confirm the PIN by entering it a second time. Confirm your email address. If you forget the PIN, it will be used for WhatsApp account recovery. Once that’s done, click “Advance”. Confirm your email address. Then select the button “To save”. Check the message that 2-Step Verification will be enabled and tap “OK”.

iOS