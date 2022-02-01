Putin Says West Ignored Russian Security Concerns | World

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the West ignored his country’s main concerns about security in the region.

“It is now clear that the main Russian concerns have been ignored,” Putin said at his first news conference in more than a month.

Moscow, which is trying to prevent a NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) advance eastward, has been increasing its military presence on the border with Ukraine.

“We failed to see considerations for three of our main concerns: the expansion of NATO, the refusal to withdraw attack weapons from areas close to the borders and the return of military infrastructure to what it was in 1997, when we signed the Russia-NATO agreement,” said Putin.

Tension in this territory has escalated in recent weeks, although the Russians insist on having no intention of invading the neighboring country again.

The United States, however, believes in the “imminent danger” of an invasion and threatens the Russians with strong sanctions if any attack is made against Ukraine.

Last week, NATO members formally responded to a series of Russian demands asking for assurances that Ukraine would not join the West’s military alliance.

Putin also said on Tuesday that he hopes dialogue with Ukraine will continue to avoid “negative scenarios”, including a war.

He raised the possibility of a conflict between Russia and NATO if Ukraine joined the alliance, and then tried to retake Crimea by force.

“Let’s imagine that Ukraine is a member of NATO and starts these military operations. Should we go to war with the NATO bloc? Has anyone ever thought of that? Apparently not,” he said.

Putin said ways must be found to protect everyone’s safety.

“We are not going to stand back and stand by and listen to threats of US sanctions,” the Russian Embassy in the US said in a statement. “It is Washington, not Moscow, that generates tensions.”

This comes on the same day that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Russian Chancellor Sergei Lavrov to discuss the matter.

On Monday (30), the countries exchanged barbs at the UN, at a Security Council meeting to discuss the crisis. (see video below).

The White House said Monday it was prepared to impose sanctions on people close to President Putin in the event of an attack.

Russia has deployed more than 120,000 troops to the border with Ukraine, raising fears in Western countries about preparing for an offensive.

Despite border exercises, the Russians have repeatedly reiterated that they do not intend to invade – again – Ukraine.

The Russians already invaded the neighboring country in 2014, when they annexed Crimea, a Ukrainian region they occupy to this day.

The Russian embassy said the soldiers “do not threaten anyone” and that the country has a “sovereign right” to mobilize its armed forces on its territory.

