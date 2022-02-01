Radius of 768 km is recorded in US and sets world record, says World Meteorological Organization | Environment

A lightning bolt that covered 768 km in the United States broke the world record for this type of phenomenon, announced the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).
The lightning crossed three southern states (Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi) on April 29, 2020.
The previous record had been recorded in Brazil, with a radius of 709 km that cut through the South region on October 31, 2018 (see image below).
The UN agency also validated another record, the longest lightning strike during an electrical storm in Uruguay and Argentina. The lightning bolt lasted 17.102 seconds on June 18, 2020.
The previous duration record had been recorded in northern Argentina on March 4, 2019, from a lightning bolt lasting 16.73 seconds.
Satellite image shows the largest radius in the world, in extension: it crossed the south of Brazil in October 2018, covering a distance of 709 km. — Photo: Disclosure / NOAA
The two new records were set in areas known for this type of phenomenon: the Great Plains, in North America, and the La Plata Basin, in South America.
“Lightning is a major hazard and many people die each year,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas. “These new records highlight the serious public safety concern associated with electrified clouds, which produce lightning that can travel considerable distances.”
According to the WMO, the only safe places to protect yourself are large buildings with wiring and plumbing, or fully enclosed vehicles with a metal roof.
‘Even more extreme values’
Experts at the WMO, which maintains the official record of extreme phenomena, rely on satellite technology to measure lightning strikes. The new records validated by the UN organization were published in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society.
“It is likely that there will be even more extreme values, and we will likely be able to observe them when lightning detection techniques are even more sophisticated,” said Randall Cerveny, WMO Rapporteur on Extreme Weather and Climate.