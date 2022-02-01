Rain floods police station, and police are removed from boat in Grande SP – 01/31/2022 – Daily life

The heavy rains in the metropolitan region and interior of São Paulo, which have already left 24 dead and eight missing since Friday (28) caused the flooding and interdiction of the Civil Police stations in Franco da Rocha, in Greater São Paulo.

On duty in the Vila Machado district, this Sunday (30), police officers dove into dirty water to try to save police investigations, among other documents.

The agents were rescued from the scene with the help of a lifeboat, used by agents of the Municipal Civil Guard (GCM). Two vehicles were rendered useless after being taken by the waters.

An incident report registered by the police clarifies that, around 8 am, when the shift would take place, the level of water accumulated on the street “began to rise abruptly and unexpectedly”. It was raining heavily then, as it had all night before.

Realizing that the water level was rising rapidly, the police began to take electronic equipment to the upper floor “to try to minimize losses.”

The water, however, quickly invaded the building, preventing “many documents” as well as objects from being saved from the flood.

There was time, according to the police record, to save two cars, being a Toyota Hilux and a GM Blazer. Two other vehicles, both Volkswagen Parati, were taken by the water and “were completely unusable”, according to an excerpt from the incident report.

In addition to the pair of vehicles, the water also submerged cars as a result of seizures, as well as motorcycles, kept in the district’s parking lot.

Inside the property, according to the police record, the cabinets where there were documents were floating. “Several important documents were lost, and it was not possible to protect them from the flood,” says another excerpt from the police record.

In addition to the two vehicles and documents, all the furniture on the first floor, such as tables, chairs, sofas and refrigerators, were also destroyed by the water.

During the flood there was also a momentary infestation of rats and cockroaches within the district.

Faced with the “chaotic scenario”, three civil police officers began to dive into the “putrid water” to save objects and equipment, in addition to investigations and weapons, according to the report.

District police asked the GCM for support, which took a boat to the police station, with which it helped to remove a police chief, two clerks, an investigator, and a woman who was trapped at the police station. A pet dog was also removed from the Civil Police building.

“The police station had to be abandoned by the police for security reasons”, justifies an excerpt from the record made by the Greater São Paulo district.

The police now calculate the damage from the rain. During Sunday, the occurrences that should be forwarded to Franco da Rocha’s duty were distributed between Cajamar and Mairiporã, both in the metropolitan region, according to the State Department of Public Security (SSP).

The General Investigations Precinct (Dise) and the Special Operations Group (GOE), also had their buildings invaded by water this Sunday. Both locations, however, were not on duty.

Images taken with a drone show the Dise parking lot taken by water, in the middle of which float five vehicles and three unmarked cars. The GOE was also taken by water, which submerged vehicles.

The entirety of the damage caused by water, in both specialized police stations, was not reported by the SSP, which also did not mention when it will replace the vehicles and other items damaged by water in the three buildings.

The folder also stated that the three Civil Police units are working to normalize their activities.

Last year alone, the Civil Police of Franco da Rocha opened 1,171 police inquiries, a slight increase of 1.5% over the previous year, when there were 1,153.

In March 2016, the duty of the Civil Police of Franco da Rocha was also invaded by a strong flood, which left at least four vehicles floating in front of the district.

The president of the Union of Police Delegates of the State of São Paulo, Raquel Kobashi Gallinati, regretted through a note the damage caused by the rain in the three police districts of Greater São Paulo.

She stated that the entity “will charge” the state government to replace the lost vehicles, as well as guarantee the renovation of the buildings. “Police officers stationed at the police station tried to save as much of the equipment as possible, putting their own lives at risk, as they had to be rescued from inside the police station, in a boat”, Gallinati pointed out.

The policewoman pointed out that the incident over the weekend further reinforced the Civil Police’s lack of structure and equipment.