Renan Calheiros says that delegate ‘subverted the law’ by concluding that Bolsonaro did not commit malfeasance

Senator criticized PF report and said that Miranda brothers showed evidence against the President of the Republic in the Covaxin case

the senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) said this Monday, 31, that the delegate of Federal police William Tito Schuman Marinho “subverted the law” by concluding that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) did not commit a crime of malfeasance in the case covaxin. “A PF delegate subverted the law by stating that it is not the President’s functional duty to report crimes. The Miranda brothers showed evidence against Bolsonaro for prevarication in the Covaxin vaccine. Esdrúxulo: o delegado confirma o crime, mas isenta a obrigação de agir de Bolsonaro”, escreveu o parlamentar em sua conta do Twitter. Renan Calheiros was the rapporteur of the CPI on Covid-19, which asked for the president’s investigation for alleged prevarication in the negotiation of the Covaxin vaccine.

This Monday, the PF sent a report to the Federal Court of Justice (STF) in which it concludes that Bolsonaro did not commit the crime. In the document, the Marinho delegate states that the communication of crimes to control bodies is not a functional duty of the President of the Republic. According to the PF, if the president was silent, the conduct would be “more of an absence of the fulfillment of a civic duty, but not a deviation from a functional duty.” The corporation says, however, that “there is no doubt” that deputy Luís Miranda informed the chief executive about alleged irregularities in the purchase of the vaccine.

