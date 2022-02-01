Renata Glasc, the new champion of the game, gets a skills trailer

She will make enemies fight for her!

After many theories that we would see Corina arriving in League of Legends, the new champion announced by Riot Games was finally released. To the disappointment of some, this is Renata Glasc, a Baroness of Chemistry and leader of an industry, who arrived to revolutionize some things in the game – and to be very OP.

As we can see in the trailer, Renata will be a rather arrogant champion, who prides herself on manipulating others and being on top. Gifted with unique abilities, she is capable of moving enemies around and briefly resurrecting allies — such as the buff of the Quimtec Dragon. The most interesting thing, however, is that the champion is able to use her talents to force opponents to face their own battle companions, something that can change the game and the team fights.

Watch the dubbed trailer below:

On the official League of Legends website, Renata’s abilities were detailed. In your passive, call of Financing, it marks an enemy, causing the damage dealt to them to be increased; Your Q, Done deal, makes her use her mechanical arm to root the opponent, being able to throw him in another direction; THE W, called Loan, Renata grants movement and attack speed to an ally (and herself). If the ally dies while with this buff, it will return to full health, which will decay rapidly over 3s. To stay alive it is necessary to eliminate an enemy champion in this period; THE AND, Fidelity program, causes her to launch rockets that grant shield to allies, as well as slow and damage opponents.

Finally, we have more details on his innovative ultimate. THE R, known as Aggressive Appropriation, is described as follows:

Renata Glasc launches a cloud of chemicals that causes enemies to go into a state of berserk, increasing their Attack Speed ​​and forcing them to attack anything around them with their basic attack. Berserk enemies prioritize attacking their own allies, then neutral units, then Renata Glasc’s team, and lastly, Renata Glasc herself.

Renata Glasc will be released in update 12.4. League of Legends can be played for free through the client own Riot or through Epic Games Store. A mobile version of the game, the League of Legends: Wild rift, can also be played for free and is available for Android and iOS.

