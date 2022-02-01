Researchers identify archaeological site over 3,500 years old and send pieces to Goiás museum | Goiás

A 3,520-year-old archaeological site was found in Montes Claros de Goiás, in the western region of the state. The research field coordinator and archaeologist, Matheus Araújo, from the company Sapiens Arqueologia, explains that the discovery was made after a request from the Institute of National Historic and Artistic Heritage (Iphan), for environmental licensing in an area of ​​sugarcane plantations. -sugar.

“We are excited, because it is not easy to find an archaeological site with such great preservation. It is an achievement not only for the scientific community, but for the general public, we can talk a little about how our ancestors were before the arrival of the colonizers”, celebrates Matheus.

The coordinator explains that on site cave paintings, pieces of pots, cutting tools and stone scrapers were found, in addition to bone remains and portions of charcoal. (see photos below). In the same place, the research identified the most recent passage of another group of people, before colonization, but the date of this cannot be confirmed, according to the archaeologist.

“The oldest dating is 3,520 years, they were human groups that did not manufacture many utensils, but chipped stones and rocks to hunt. We got the dating after finding samples of Carbon 14 in pieces of coal”, explains the professional.

After authorization from IPHAN, coal samples were sent to the Beta Analityc Laboratory in Miami, United States, for radiocarbon dating, which confirmed the “age” of the site.

According to Iphan, the site was identified in 2019, but the rescue, which is the rescue of the site, was only carried out in January of this year. The institute explains that until a site is discovered, it goes through several stages, first identification, then delimitation and, finally, rescue.

Matheus explains that, in general, the rescue consists first of removing the objects from the excavated places for study and production of reports. Then, professionals sanitize them, reassemble containers and send everything to a museum or university. In the case of Toca da Anta, the items were sent to the Jataí Historical Museum.

Iphan explains that the first group that passed through the site is considered to be “hunter-gatherer” humans. The second, of horticulturists-ceramists who, according to field coordinator Matheus, used the containers to store water and food.

“For the second dating we did not find coal to define with certainty, but we related it to an archaeological tradition that indicated that it is not older than the first”, points out Matheus.

Matheus explains that the research managed to identify some samples of ‘ochre’, a kind of very red mineral, which indicated a path for dating. The survey pointed out that the material may be related to the 3,520-year-old group, but the coordinator does not rule out that the other group may have done it.

“These paintings were quite worn out, because the shelter didn’t have much protection from vegetation and the sun shines throughout the morning, apart from the rain and wind. But we identified geometric and cruciform patterns”, says Matheus.

Toca das Antas, as Matheus explains, is the oldest site found during the research, but four others have also been located. According to Iphan, in the city of Montes Claros de Goiás, another 19 have already been identified and registered by the institute’s National Archeology Center (CNA).

According to Iphan, excavations reached a depth of 2.5 meters and more than 3,000 stone and ceramic artifacts were found. The area, which is located in the Industrial Park of the Electricity Sector of Bioenergy, was delimited in 7,640 m².

The coordinator of Sapiens Arqueologia mentions that the site was called “Toca da Anta”, as they had animals living in the place, which is a kind of rock shelter. Matheus points out that the first survey and registration of the site on the Ipahn were carried out in 2019, but that the excavations were carried out from May to August 2021.

The general coordinator Mozart Araújo, the field coordinator Matheus Araújo and the archeologists Pedro Procedino, Edward Koole and Paolo Werner worked on the research. (see photo below).

