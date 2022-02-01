Result of the New Year’s Tele Sena 2022 on Sunday (30/01)

See the dozens drawn in the frame Plus and Menos Pontos and New Year’s Tele Sena 2022

Starting at 7:45 pm (Brasilia time) this Sunday, January 30, the dozens of the fifth draw for the 2022 New Year’s Tele Sena result will be announced.

New Year’s Tele Sena Result 2022 Plus and minus points

In this edition of the Tele Sena draw, the numbers of the fourth draw from the Mais and Menos Pontos table. There are R$ 700,000 for those who earn “More Points” and Half a Million Reais for those who earn “Less Points”.

1st draw – 01/02: 11 14 18 33 46

2nd draw – 01/09: 08 09 21 24 48

3rd draw – 01/16: 01 05 25 30 32

4th draw – 01/23: 10 12 19 35 42

5th draw – 01/30:

6th draw – 06/02:

If there is more than one winner in any of the New Year’s Tele Sena categories, the amount will be divided equally between the parties.

Tele Sena Complete Result

Check out the numbers of Tele Sena Complete New Year 2022. Every Sunday a gambler can win a house, a BMW and an extra salary of R$ 5 thousand per month for 1 year.

1st draw – 02/01: 50 51 52 56 57 59 61 62 66 68 69 70 71 72 73 75 77 81 82 83 84 85 86

2nd draw – 09/01: 50 51 52 53 55 56 59 60 61 62 64 68 69 70 71 73 78 79 80 81 82 83 84

3rd draw – 01/16: 50 53 55 56 59 60 62 64 65 68 70 71 73 74 75 76 78 80 81 82 83 84 85

4th draw – 01/23: 50 52 53 55 56 58 59 60 62 65 66 69 70 71 72 74 79 80 82 83 84 85 86

5th draw – 01/30:

6th draw – 06/02:

How to buy a card online?

If you hit the result of the New Year 2022 Tele Sena in any promotion, the bettor must get in touch to redeem the amount. To do so, you must access the Call Center on the Tele Sena website or call the telephone numbers: 0800 701 0319 or 11 3188-5090.

It is possible to buy Tele Sena over the Internet, simply and quickly, without waiting in lines and paying with a credit card. All titles purchased by you will be automatically identified with your data, eliminating the need to fill in the stub.

Instead of receiving them in paper form, titles purchased in digital format can be accessed on the “Minhas Tele Senas” page, from a computer or mobile device connected to the Internet. Your titles will be protected by your password.

At any time, you can check the results of the draws and know the values ​​of prizes and redemption of your digital Tele Senas. Redemption can be requested directly through the website. The amount will be deposited in a bank account indicated by you.

