Results of the Viana Vaccinada project will be presented to the WHO

The Viana Vaccinada study will be presented to representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) on February 10th. In January, the project’s conclusions were shown to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), experts and opinion makers, the Ministry of Health’s Technical Chamber to Combat Covid and the National Agency. of Health Surveillance (Anvisa).

The coordinator of the research project, Professor Valéria Valim, ends in February this script of presentations for government agencies and specialists to present the successful results of the research that tested, in the adult population of the city of Viana, the effectiveness of the use of half a dose of AstraZeneca/Fiocruz vaccine against covid-19.

“The reception of institutions has been very good, not only because of the data itself (the possibility of using half the dose of AstraZeneca), but also because of the robustness of the results. humoral and cellular. We not only measure the size of the protection, but we also measure the antibodies, we study the defense cells. This gives security for the technical quality of the results”, concludes the coordinator, manager of Health Care at the Cassiano Antônio Moraes University Hospital , from the Federal University of Espírito Santo.

The study was awarded at the Brazilian Congress of Infectious Diseases held in December, in Goiânia.

“Having proven the effectiveness of the application of the half dose, the health authorities of Brazil and the world have scientific evidence to double the immunization capacity with the Fiocruz vaccine. We know that in many poorer regions of the world, the reach of vaccination has been more limited. And in places with more access to the product, the supply of booster doses can also be increased”, comments the scientist from Hucam-Ufes, one of the 40 federal university hospitals that are part of the Ebserh Network.

Researcher at Viana Vacinada and manager of Teaching and Research at Hucam-Ufes, Professor José Geraldo Mill highlights the hospital’s participation in the fight against covid-19:

“Since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, Hucam has mobilized itself to develop research that could find safe answers to the numerous questions raised by this new disease. in relation to diagnosis, treatment and prevention. Regarding the vaccine, we have four major projects in progress, the Viana project being one of them. like many undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students. As a new and still little known disease, these studies are a training field for new researchers. Hucam thus fulfills its mission of not only serving and caring for people, but also training new researchers and expand knowledge about the disease”.

Results were satisfactory

According to tests on volunteers, the half dose was able to induce the production of neutralizing antibodies in 99.8% of the participants, a result similar to that achieved in the standard dose regimen.

In pre-immune patients, that is, people who already had the disease or were previously vaccinated, a half dose was enough to induce high titers of neutralizing antibodies. “This shows that the half dose can be used as a booster in the vaccination schedule”, said Valim.

An impressive fact is that in the group of those who did not have covid and had not been vaccinated before, the half dose managed to induce a more robust response of immunization biomarkers (chemokines, cytokines and growth factors) than the prescription in the package insert of the AstraZeneca product . In pre-immune, the production of these markers was similar in both groups.

Another conclusion was that the duration of adverse events was shorter in the half dose than in the full dose. In general, they were mild and in proportion of people similar to the factory prescription.

Vaccination

The half-dose vaccination in Viana took place on June 13 and reached 20,685 participants, between 18 and 49 years old. The second stage of immunization was on August 8th. Of the total number of vaccinated, 558 were selected to be monitored with collection of blood samples to evaluate humoral (production of neutralizing antibodies) and cellular immune responses.

With the authorization of Conep, scientific monitoring is now being reinforced. In this new stage, in addition to the participants already in follow-up with serial collections of blood tests, those who had a Pfizer or Coronavac regimen and who want to receive a half-dose booster will also be able to undergo regular tests to monitor the intensity and duration of the vaccine response.

The Viana Vaccinada project is coordinated by the Cassiano Antônio Moraes University Hospital (Hucam-Ufes), which is part of the Ebserh network of federal hospitals, in partnership with Fiocruz, sponsored by the Capixaba Institute for Teaching, Research and Innovation in Health (ICEPi) of Espírito Santo State Department of Health, with the support of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the Ministry of Health and the Municipality of Viana.