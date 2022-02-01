RJ: Congolese is beaten to death at kiosk after charging late payment

Congolese Moise Mugenyi Kabagambe, 25, was killed on Tuesday (25), after being beaten for more than 15 minutes with rear-naked chokes, punches, kicks and wood at post 8 in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro. January. He also had his hands and feet tied by a piece of string. The information is from the Extra newspaper.

According to the victim’s relatives, the young man, who worked at a kiosk on the beach, was assaulted after collecting his payment, which was late. The Congolese would have been assaulted by the manager of the place and five other people.

“He was beaten and people took turns to beat him. Not satisfied, they tied his arms and legs together and continued beating. My cousin was unconscious and still they beat him. Only after a while, they saw that he was unconscious and left him lying in the sand”, told Extra the self-employed Yannick Iluanga Kamanda, 33 years old.

Cousin of the boy beaten to death, Yannick claimed to have seen a video that was obtained by civil police officers from the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC) at the scene of the crime. According to the family member, after the attacks, the manager continued to provide assistance at the kiosk.

Also according to the family, eight people have already been heard by investigators and two would have been identified as aggressors.

Moïse Kabamgabe had been in Brazil since 2011, when he fled the war in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He was buried on Sunday (30) at the Irajá Cemetery.

