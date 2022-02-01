Rocket expected to hit the moon in coming weeks, experts warn

A rocket launched by Space X could collide with the Moon in the coming weeks, according to space experts. The impact could leave a crater on the far side of the satellite.

Developed by Elon Musk’s company, Falcon 9 was put into orbit in 2015 to propel the US Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) to the point of the Earth-Moon system. Since then, the rocket has floated more than 1 million km away from the planet.

According to calculations by Bill Gray, an independent researcher focused on orbital dynamics who was the first to report the impending collision, part of the rocket will likely hit the star a little north of its territory at 7:26 am on March 4. Gray also stressed that the way the object is moving makes it difficult to pinpoint the exact location, although it is likely to change only a few kilometers.

“At the moment, we cannot get more data because the object is very close to the Sun. On February 7 and 8, we will have a brief opportunity to examine it and obtain more data, and information such as the time and location will be better determined.” , Gray told CNN.

NASA shared a statement last Thursday (27) about tracking the rocket.

“The agency is monitoring the trajectory of a second stage of SpaceX Falcon 9, which supported the U.S. Air Force’s launch of the Deep Space Weather Observatory (DSCOVR) mission in 2015,” said Karen Fox, NASA’s chief of science communications. . “This mission is a partnership between NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the US Space Force. After completing its flight, the rocket was placed into its Earth-escape heliocentric elimination orbit. impact occurs on the far side of the Moon on March 4,” he added.

While spacecraft are sometimes intentionally launched towards the Moon at the end of a mission, for example, space debris randomly hitting the natural satellite is uncommon, said Holger Krag, head of the Space Debris Office at the European Space Agency.

On the other hand, the expert argues that it is safer for a 15-meter-long rocket to collide with the Moon than to make an uncontrolled entry into the Earth’s atmosphere. “The rocket would be permanently discarded. From a safety point of view, this is really the best way out. Leaving it adrift in an orbit around the Sun doesn’t guarantee that it won’t be captured again by Earth one day,” Krag said. “Managing the rocket’s re-entry into the atmosphere in a controlled and safe way is extremely complex. Disposal on the lunar surface is still the best alternative.”

Too many objects in space

There are about 30 to 50 objects lost in deep space, among them the base of the Falcon rocket. But no space agency has systematically tracked space debris so far from Earth, pointed out Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory, operated by Harvard University.

“This is the first time that something not aimed at the Moon has been accidentally noticed, but this is mainly happening because we weren’t paying attention to this object until recently,” he explained.

“Unintentional collisions of rocket parts with the star may occur more frequently in the future,” declared Holger Krag, with more missions making use of Lagrange points — equilibrium points more than 1 million kilometers from Earth, where forces gravitational forces of the Sun and the planet are more or less balanced. Spacecraft, such as the recently launched James Webb Telescope, are often deployed to these points, where they don’t need much thrust to stay in orbit.

McDowell called Space 9’s debris orbit “chaotic” as it was affected over time by the gravities of the Moon, Sun and Earth.

Both Krag and McDowell said there are no clear guidelines for space agencies and companies to deal with these situations, and it is difficult to rule out these launchers and the spacecraft and satellites they deliver.

“Deep space traffic is increasing,” McDowell said. “And it’s not just the US and Russia sending stuff into deep space, it’s a lot of countries and even commercial companies like SpaceX. It doesn’t mean the US company did something ‘bad’ as it’s perfectly standard practice to drop stuff into orbit. deep,” he added.

Opportunity for new discoveries

Dust clouds resulting from an impact can be analyzed for clues about the composition of the lunar surface.

According to Bill Gray, orbiters like India’s Chandrayaan-2 can also image the crater generated by the collision, thus giving a rare chance to look beneath the moon’s surface.

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, a robotic spacecraft that has circled the moon since 2009, will not be in a position to observe the impact, the agency said. “However, the mission team is evaluating whether observations can be made about possible changes in the lunar environment associated with the impact and subsequently identifying the crater that may be formed,” said Karen Fox.

“This unique event presents an exciting research opportunity. After impact, the team can use their cameras to pinpoint the location of the incident, comparing old images with new ones. The search for the new crater will be challenging and could take weeks to months to complete. be completed”, he concluded.