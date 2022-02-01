Rodrigo had relationships with two women at the same time before joining BBB 22 – Zoeira

Considered a game aficionado at BBB 22, Rodrigo Mussi did not respond to Laís’ advances, claiming that he would have a person outside the house. However, there may be a second woman waiting for her brother outside the confines. The information is from metropolises.

According to the news portal, the businessman from São Paulo had an affair for seven months not only with Tassia Rezende, 33, from Minas Gerais, revealed by Leo Dias, but also with engineer Bárbara Consorte, 26, from Taubaté (SP).

“I’m a little bit in shock. To be quite honest, I went to see that there was someone else he was involved with, right? (laughs) It’s just that we’ve never had anything serious. I mean, we met seven months ago, when we were together, we did several programs, there was a lot of exchange of affection, declarations from both parties, but when each one went out alone, it was each one’s problem and that’s it. It was a very healthy relationship and he always made it clear that he wouldn’t be able to date,” Bárbara Consorte told the Extra newspaper.

Mineira is appointed as the chosen one

In an interview with metropolises, Tassia Rezende informed that she also had a relationship with Rodrigo for seven months and that he would enter the program single, as discussed between them, after all, there was no serious relationship. She confessed to being flattered to hear the confined say that there would be someone out of the program.

Bárbara also believes that the chosen one of the brother is really the one from Minas Gerais. “I don’t think I’m the person Rodrigo is talking about, who’s out here because I realized it wasn’t for me and we had already finished before he went to BBB”, said the paulista to the metropolises.

“We always made it very clear how much we liked each other, but we never brought up dating. He was always very secretive in our relationship. So much so that when we talked about the BBB, I got desperate, I’m very discreet, I wanted to delete all the comments, photos… I just didn’t want to get into this life. But we don’t control it, do we? And November was when I really wanted to end it with him. We kept in touch, we talked about the reality show… We agreed to meet as soon as he left the show, to talk. I think it’s more for the feeling of affection, respect, a friendship, than for a relationship…”, evaluates the engineer, informing that she still doesn’t know if she will meet Rodrigo after the program.