Russia responds in writing to US proposal on Ukraine crisis

The Russian government has delivered a written response to a US proposal aimed at easing the crisis in Ukraine, said a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity for discussing sensitive diplomatic negotiations.

The delivery of the answer comes as the Biden administration continues a delicate dance that seeks to keep Russia at the diplomatic table without giving in to any of its main demands. The Kremlin has deployed some 100,000 troops and heavy weaponry near the Ukrainian border and ignored US requests to return its forces to their barracks.

“We can confirm that we have received a written feedback from Russia,” the official said on Monday, 31. “It would be unproductive to negotiate in public, so we will leave that to Russia if they want to discuss their response.”

The official declined to provide details on the proposal, delivered ahead of a phone call between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday.

“We remain fully committed to dialogue to address these issues and will continue to consult closely with our allies and partners, including Ukraine,” the official said.

Publicly, Moscow reacted pessimistically to the Biden administration’s written proposal, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying on Thursday: “It cannot be said that our views have been taken into account or that a readiness to act has been demonstrated.” take our concern into account.”

Blinken described the US proposal as offering the Kremlin “a serious diplomatic path, should Russia choose it”. But US officials said the West had not given in to Russia’s demand that NATO close its “open-door policy”, barring countries like Ukraine and Georgia from joining the military alliance.

Russia has said it has no intention of invading Ukraine and has accused the United States and Britain of using disinformation to heighten tensions in the region.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed concerns that by talking about the threat of a possible Russian invasion, Washington is making Ukrainians more vulnerable to Russian aggression.

“Well, I can only speak for our intent and our responsibility, and we feel it’s important that we be open and honest about the threat from Russia,” Psaki said. “It’s not just words, of course. You’re seeing the details we’re putting in here, including over 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders, gathered at the border, with more troops and weaponry on the way. They are also sending troops to Belarus.”

Psaki added that the White House’s goal is to keep the American public and the global community informed “about the severity of this threat, even as we work with Ukrainians and Europeans to ensure that we are not just preparing them and providing them with supplies that they need it, but standing up and making it clear to the Russians what the consequences will be.”

Asked about Monday’s tense UN Security Council meeting, during which Russia’s ambassador said the West’s narrative that Russia sent 100,000 troops to the Ukrainian border had not been confirmed, Psaki said the United States and NATO allies know what they have seen “with our own eyes”.

“Now again, Russia has the power,” she said. “They are the aggressors here. They have the power and the ability to de-escalate, withdraw their troops from the border, not push more troops into Belarus, take steps to de-escalate the situation on the ground.”