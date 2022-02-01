Russia vs Ukraine: Tension in a region that has been fighting war since 2014

31 January 2022

photo caption, Maria is on the eastern frontline of Ukraine. ‘We are firm’, he says

The trenches of eastern Ukraine are covered in snow and the guns are silent. But snipers are housed in this winter white desert.

Ukrainian troops who forget to stay low in their trenches, World War I-style, risk being shot in the head.

The conflict here has been frozen since 2014, when separatists, backed by Russia, seized parts of the Donbass region. At least 13,000 people were killed, both combatants and civilians.

Now, Western leaders are warning of something far worse: a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. If it does, the eastern front would be an easy place to start, with pro-Russian rebels leading the way.

Maria tries not to stress about it all. The slender, talkative 26-year-old soldier was in her trench, armed with a Kalashnikov rifle. She is part of Ukraine’s 56th Infantry Brigade. The army asked us to disclose only her first name, to avoid harassment on social media.

“I try to avoid politics and not watch television. I also try not to get too worried,” she says. “But we’re ready. We’ve trained a lot. I understand it won’t be like a training exercise, it will be difficult for everyone.

Mary has several siblings. Two served in the Ukrainian National Guard. His younger brother will soon be on the front lines as a tank gunner. At home, her retired parents are caring for her four-year-old son.

“It was very difficult to leave him,” he says. “But since I was six my dream was to join the army. I didn’t think I would end up on the front lines, but I don’t regret being here.” Nearby, one of his companions was chopping wood with an axe. The cold is a constant threat, with the separatists about a kilometer away.

photo caption, A Ukrainian soldier prepares food in a makeshift kitchen near the front lines.

Maria walked through a maze of tunnels to her room away from home, a bunk below ground. Brightly colored children’s drawings are pasted on the clay walls. “These come from different schools, as a thank you”, he reveals. “It helps boost our morale.”

Maria’s war is about the future of her homeland, but there may be much more at stake than the fate of Ukraine. Russia is drawing battle lines in a new Cold War. The issue now is the future of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the security policy established in Europe.

‘Information war’

US President Joe Biden has warned of a “possibility” that Russia will invade Ukraine in February and, in doing so, “change the world”. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson invoked the horrors of Chechnya and Bosnia. But the growing international concern is at odds with what some Ukrainians are hearing.

“I don’t believe the Russians will come,” says a social worker from the east, who asked not to be identified in the report. “I trust my eyes and ears. In fact, it’s quieter here now than it was last month. This is just an information war.” The catchphrase “nothing to see around here” is regularly repeated by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Playback of this video format is not supported by your device video caption, 5 key points of escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine

But some are also afraid. “Every time I hear a noise, my heart beats fast,” confesses Ludmilla Momot, a 64-year-old great-grandmother who carries a gold tip in one of her front teeth.

Momot knows all too well what Moscow and its allies can do. The house where she lived for 30 years, in the village of Nevilske, was destroyed last November during separatist bombing. She went back to Nevilske, turned into a ghost town, to show us the wreckage.

“This is a wound that will last for the rest of my life,” she says, through tears, as she looks at the hole where the front door of the house used to be. “I had to crawl over the rubble in my nightgown. My feet were bleeding. It’s the eighth year of the war, how long will our suffering continue?”

photo caption, Civilians like Ludmilla Momot have lived with the war since 2014. ‘How long can our suffering continue?’, asks

The BBC report asked the retired milkmaid if there was anything she would like to say to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Make amends,” he summarized. “Agree. You are all educated adults. Make peace so that people can live freely, without tears and without suffering.”

In the modern version of war and peace, the Russian leader’s end game remains uncertain. Has he massed some 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian border to force concessions from NATO — and especially the United States — or to take another piece of the neighboring country?

One possible scenario is a limited incursion, with forces sent only into eastern Ukraine. The Kremlin would likely try to present itself as a “peacekeeper”, protecting Russian passport holders. Moscow is busy issuing hundreds of thousands of passports in separatist-controlled territory.

Ukrainian troops insist that if the Russians do come, the task will not be as easy as it was to annex the Crimean peninsula in 2014. “We are better prepared this time,” replies Alyona, a soldier also in the east. “I doubt the Russians will invade. They want to create panic and use it as a bargain,” he bets.

Even if a ground invasion doesn’t happen — and Moscow insists it won’t — the damage is already done. The international chorus of concern about a possible invasion managed to destabilize Ukraine.

President Putin has already won a victory, without firing a shot, weakening the neighboring country he covets while forcing the international community to wait and react to his every word.

But many Western leaders fear he won’t be satisfied with that alone.