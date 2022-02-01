Russia vs Ukraine: Tension in a region that has been fighting war since 2014

Maria is on the eastern frontline of Ukraine. 'We are firm', he says
The trenches of eastern Ukraine are covered in snow and the guns are silent. But snipers are housed in this winter white desert.

Ukrainian troops who forget to stay low in their trenches, World War I-style, risk being shot in the head.

The conflict here has been frozen since 2014, when separatists, backed by Russia, seized parts of the Donbass region. At least 13,000 people were killed, both combatants and civilians.

Now, Western leaders are warning of something far worse: a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. If it does, the eastern front would be an easy place to start, with pro-Russian rebels leading the way.

