Santos Dumont will be auctioned alone and must avoid ‘contaminating’ privatization of other airports

BRASÍLIA – The federal government, together with authorities from the Riverdecided to auction the airport Santos Dumont (RJ) alone, changing the drawing of the seventh round of airport concessions, which will transfer 16 terminals to the private sector. The change may give an initial scare to interested investors, but it should have a positive balance by “isolating” the event from its high point of tension, assess technicians interviewed by the report.

Now, the seventh and final round will comprise four blocks of airports, not three, as initially planned. In the opinion of experts who follow the case, the solution of isolating Santos Dumont is the least drastic for the imbroglio involving Rio’s resistance to the privatization of the terminal. It remains to be seen, they point out, whether the airport concession notice will bring restrictions on movement, as politicians from Rio de Janeiro suggest.

Within the government, the understanding is that nothing extreme will be suggested for the modeling of the carioca airport, only “mitigating” measures to counter the resistance of the political class to the privatization of the asset. The final model, however, will only be known in mid-February, when the working group created to discuss adjustments to the concession notice will end its activities. The task force was set up after Rio claimed that the impetus given to Santos Dumont would further weaken the concession of the Tom Jobim International Airport (RJ), the Galeao.

On the agenda in Rio, the minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas, announced this Monday, 31, the Santos Dumont solo auction. Initially, the airport would be transferred to the private sector in a block with three other Minas Gerais airports (Montes Claros/MG, Uberlândia/MG and Uberaba/MG) and the terminal Jacarepaguá (RJ)intended for general aviation.

With the changes, the 7th round of concessions will have a new configuration. Santos Dumont goes to auction separately with an initial grant of R$ 731 million, and R$ 1.3 billion of investment expectation.

The Minas Gerais airports will be in the block of Congonhas airport, with 11 assets in total, initial grant of R$ 255 million and investments of R$ 5.8 billion. The transfer of mining assets to the Congonhas group had the practical effect of reducing the block’s grant.

THE Campo de Marte Airport (SP), which was part of the Congonhas group, will now form a new block, next to Jacarepaguá Airport (RJ), which would initially be auctioned with Santos Dumont. The new front caught the market’s attention, as both airports are intended for general aviation. For technicians, the configuration has the potential to attract a new investor profile to the auction. The lot provides for R$ 560 million in investments and an initial grant of R$ 138 million. “It’s a great deal, with the potential to explore the real estate part, for example,” said the National Secretary of Civil Aviation at the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ronei Glanzmann.

Finally, the North Block II maintains the initial configuration, with the air terminals of Belém (PA) and Macapá (AP)R$ 875 million in planned investments and initial grant of R$ 57 million.

The next step to implement these changes is to send a letter from the Ministry of Infrastructure to the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC)which will need to forward the changes to the Federal Audit Court (TCU)where the process of the seventh round of airport concessions is already underway.

legal strategy

To reinforce Santos Dumont’s isolation, the government should also opt for the legal strategy of separating the public notices from the blocks that will be auctioned in the seventh round, according to the Estadão/Broadcast. Although they can be auctioned off by different groups, initially the lots would have a single public notice. Now, each of the four blocks will have an individual notice. If the risk involving Santos Dumont arrives in court, for example, the situation will not affect the other airports, since it will no longer be the same public notice.

The expectation is that the four lots are auctioned on the same day, which should happen in the first half of the year. Technicians who follow the discussions believe that it is still possible to maintain the schedule, since the changes made do not affect the sales structure of each airport, but only the design of the blocks – something more superficial.

For these experts, despite potentially causing a shock to investors who study the terminals, the new configuration should, in the short term, also bring relief. A source consulted on a private basis points out, for example, that investors interested in buying Santos Dumont were sure of the expenses that would involve the former block – with Minas Gerais airports – but were still unsure about the revenue side, since the public notice concession for the carioca airport is still being discussed between the federal government and Rio.

By separating the terminal, the risk is also isolated, with the advantage that the Santos Dumont privatization notice no longer takes with it loss-making terminals. Another assessment made behind the scenes is that the separation could make the airport auction more attractive for the concessionaire that manages Galeão to enter the dispute for the asset. The assessment, in turn, is not unanimous. The final equation, however, should only become clearer when the working group debating adjustments to the Santos Dumont public notice concludes its activities in February.