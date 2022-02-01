“Santos Dumont will go to auction alone”, says Tarcísio

× Photo: Marcos Corrêa/PR

The Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas (photo), said today, in an interview with Record, that Santos Dumont airport, in Rio, will go to auction separately, and not in a block with other 4 terminals, as foreseen in the concession notice.

According to Tarcísio, there was an agreement between the federal government and the state of Rio, which are discussing possible changes to the public notice in a working group, which started in January.

“Santos Dumont will go to auction separately. It was a agreement between the federal government and the government of the state of Rio de Janeiro” said Tarcísio, who confirmed this weekend that he will compete for the Bandeirantes Palace in this year’s elections.

Politicians and businessmen in Rio believe that the increase in the offer of flights at the terminal, after the auction, can affect operations from the international airport of Galleon and make post-pandemic recovery even more difficult.

They defend the adoption of restrictions on the offer involving Santos Dumont after the transfer of the administration to the private sector. Initially, the Ministry of Infrastructure supported the possibility of expanding flights at the airport. However, after pressure from politicians and a businessman in Rio, the Bolsonaro government agreed to discuss possible changes to the process.

