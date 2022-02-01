see how was the game against Nice

PSG are eliminated from the Coupe de France. Playing at home, Messi and company’s team didn’t go beyond a 0-0 against Nice this afternoon and, on penalties, was defeated after errors in the charges of Paredes and Xavi Simons.

With the victory, the team of Brazilian Dante – who dug his penalty – will face Olympique de Marseille in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Without the injured Neymar and with Mbappé starting on the bench, it was up to Lionel Messi to be the protagonist of the Parisian team in the match. The Argentine, by the way, wore the team’s number 10 shirt for the 1st time, since, in the French Cup, the holders need to play with numbers between 1 and 11. On the field, however, he could not escape the tough opponent marking.

THE UOL Esporte made a summary of what was the duel between the French teams. Check it out below:

1st half has few chances and Nice closed

The match started at a lukewarm pace and with few attacks. Until the 20th minute, the only great chance to score came in a rare move by the visiting team: Forward Gouiri advanced down the left and tested Donnarumma in a cross kick – the PSG goalkeeper, however, saved it without major problems.

Messi’s team, already in control of the game, attacked the opponent’s goal for the 1st time at 21, precisely in a move by the Argentine. The number 10 received the right end of the area, cleared the marker and activated Herrera. The midfielder only rolled to Verratti, who came knocking out and scaring goalkeeper Bulka.

Ten minutes later, it was Draxler’s turn to cause danger. After a good exchange of passes in Nice’s defense field, the German finished low to the visitors’ goal. The ball was deflected by the defense and stopped in a corner.

Well marked by Nice defenders – including Dante and Todibo – Messi still managed to scare Bulka before the break with a shot already inside the area.

PSG’s Lionel Messi was heavily marked by defenders in the match against Nice Image: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

2nd half with Mbappé on the field and pressure

Unable to make the Parisian team bother the opponent, coach Mauricio Pochettino called Mbappé, who started on the bench to be preserved, ten minutes into the duel.

With the French star on the pitch, PSG’s stance was quickly changed. Verratti, in the 22nd minute, and Kimpembe, in the 25th minute, squandered good chances to open the scoring.

The final part of the game was basically an attack against defense, but Nice’s back-up managed to stand out until added time.

In the final minutes, PSG triggered a real blitz against Nice: Messi, inside the area, hit the back of defender Todibo already inside the area. Shortly after, in a corner, Mbappé almost hit Bulka’s goal.

The last move was also emotional: Paredes, from outside the area, took a risk and forced the visiting team’s goalkeeper to make a great save and take the duel to penalties.

Mbappé entered the 2nd half of PSG vs Nice, but failed to score Image: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Penalties have cavadinha and youth error

Nice started the series with midfielder Schneiderlin, who displaced Donnarumma and scored. Messi was the 1st of PSG to beat and, with category, evened the score.

Todibo, who was one of the highlights of the match in regulation time, converted his penalty into a penalty in the middle of the goal. Mbappé responded with a cross kick: 2-2.

Atal maintained a 100% record in the dispute, also hitting the center of PSG’s goal. Paredes, on the other hand, broke the sequence of hits when he finished the cross and saw Bulka palm.

In advantage, Nice put forward Delort on the ball. Donnarumma, however, shone when defending the charge. Draxler almost missed his penalty, but he was lucky to see the ball pass under the rival goalkeeper’s arm: 3 to 3.

In the last charge of the series, Gouiri scored the net and threw all the pressure to Verratti. The midfielder, in a calm way, converted and took the dispute to alternate charges.

Guessand hit hard and scored for Nice – Bernat, who needed to score to keep PSG alive, also scored.

The Brazilian Dante was responsible for the 7th charge of the visitors. With cavadinha, the experienced defender reassured the fans and put his team in the lead. The young Xavi Simons, 18, missed his penalty and, with that, eliminated the Parisians from the competition.