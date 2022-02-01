See mistakes when traveling by car, boat or plane that harm your health – 01/31/2022

Traveling, enjoying the route and the landscape, is very good for health, both psycho-emotional and physical. It fights stress and discouragement, helps in the acquisition of well-being, to interact, to enjoy simple things and stimulates reasoning and imagination — gains that have repercussions on disposition and improvement of the functioning of the organism as a whole. However, for this experience to be pleasant and safe until reaching the destination, it is necessary to avoid some mistakes.

Do not bring medicine kit

Image: iStock

In order not to get sick on the way, if that’s your case, or to prevent a sore throat, diarrhea or migraine from making it impossible for you to reach your destination, or making you worse there, take a little medicine with you. In it, put antipyretics, antidiarrheals, remedies for nausea and motion sickness, anti-inflammatory and antiallergic.

Saline solution in a bottle version (small and disposable after use) is useful for moisturizing dry eyes and nostrils on the plane. Also bring masks, medicines for any comorbidities and medical prescriptions.

not prepare in advance

To travel by car and plane in a good mood, in advance, slow down, exercise, organize and adjust your biological clock. Eating beforehand prevents indigestion and seasickness on boats. Likewise, reserve a cabin or seat in a ventilated place, away from the odor of kitchens and bathrooms, and with less sway.

In order not to get sick on curves — and at sea — train your eyes to move with your head still and vice versa: her moving with her gaze fixed.

Eat very heavy meals

Cut out fatty and acidic dishes before and during the trip. They cause discomfort, such as excess gas, cramps, distension and frequent trips to the bathroom. But it’s also not for traveling on an empty stomach, especially if you have problems with reflux and dizziness. Opt for light foods, but avoid raw ones, for risk of contamination. And if you’re not hungry when the food comes, save it for later, but it’s important to adapt to your destination’s time zone.

Abusing alcohol and stimulants

Excess of these types of drinks, as well as carbonated ones, is not good. They get in the way, for example, of sleeping at the desired time, which is important on a night flight, in order to reduce the “hourly imbalance”, the famous jet lag, of a long journey. Drinks, coffee, guarana and energy drinks act directly on the central nervous system and, if the person has already ingested tranquilizers and sedatives before them, they may feel disoriented and even feel sick.

Reduce fluid consumption

Although it is not recommended to consume water of dubious origin, sold on the road, stored in bottles already opened and forgotten in the car, or directly from streams and lakes, it is essential to hydrate regularly.

This prevents tiredness, irritation, blood pressure drop, organ malfunction, whether from being on a long flight, under constant sun and sweaty or having vomited on the way. But drink fractionated water, without excess, so you don’t get sick.

Not maintaining personal hygiene

Whenever possible, after touching something shared, wash your hands. Without soap and water nearby, use gel alcohol, which should be taken with you wherever you go. The concern is not only the new coronavirus, but also other types of diseases, transmitted by viruses, fungi and bacteria that can spoil your moment of rest and fun. Also remember to sanitize frequently touched objects, such as cell phone, wallet and bags.

Not moving every two hours

Image: Getty Images

No standing still. Even if you’re comfortable, don’t want to bother the passenger next to you or have to stop the car, you still need to move around. Especially on long air travel, the risk is that of venous thrombosis. It leads to the formation of clots which, once in the bloodstream, can cause pulmonary embolism and even sudden death. So get up, walk and stretch. If not, taking off your shoes, stretching your legs and turning your feet will help.

Not paying attention to clothes and comfort

Don’t think about what you’re going to use just in destiny. It is cold on the plane, when entering and leaving the mountains the weather changes and, even in an air-conditioned environment, at the window, you can feel heat and visual discomfort with the sun. So, take with you a coat, sunglasses, a hat, in case of open trips, and at least one pair of pants. On boat trips, it is good to use lightweight, quick-drying or waterproof garments. Also include sunscreen, repellent, scarves and neck pillow.

Do not do a general check-up before

It is essential to consult a doctor (which includes a psychologist and dentist) if you have not been feeling very well, have had recent surgery, are in recovery, follow-up, or are being treated for any illness or disorder.

At high altitudes, closed with a lot of people, without being hospitalized and subject to changes in pressure/oxygenation, the body can react badly and the person even dies. Smokers, hypertensive and obese should redouble care.

Don’t worry about security

Thinking about your own health is also having all your vaccines up to date; let friends and family know about your medical condition, flight, model and license plate, duration of trip, companies, addresses; talk to your doctor about the possibility of getting his contact in case of an eventual emergency; consider taking out travel insurance for medical and hospital care during your time away; and follow all health protocols.

Sources: André Maurício, general practitioner and cardiologist from FMB-UFBA (Faculty of Medicine of Bahia, Federal University of Bahia) and professor at Faculdade Ipemed-Afya; Edvânia Soares, nutritionist specializing in clinical, general and sports nutrition at Estima Nutrição, in São Paulo (SP); Felipe Gargioni Barretto, neurosurgeon from PUC-PR (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná) and spine specialist at the Personal Ortopedia clinic, in São Paulo (SP); and Joao Vicente da Silveira, cardiologist at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo (SP).