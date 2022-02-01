See the ranking of the best and worst stocks on the Ibovespa in January

This Monday (31), the Ibovespa closed the trading session up 0.21%, at 112,143.51 points. With this result, the benchmark index of the Brazilian stock exchange accumulated gains of 6.98% in January, the best mark since December 2020, when it accumulated a high of 9.30%.

Just to give you an idea, in the entire year of 2021, the best closing of the month took place in May: when the accumulated balance was positive at +6.90%. Between July and November of last year, the Ibov closed each of these months in the red, returning to the positive field only in December, with an advance of 2.85%.

According to a survey by Economatica, the index recorded the best balance for a month of January since 2019, when it had a positive balance of 10.82%. In January 2020 and 2021, the index fell, respectively, by 1.63% and 3.62%.

The stocks that appreciated the most in the first month of this year, in order, were: B3 (B3SA3), Hapvida (HAPV3), Itaú (ITUB4), Azul (AZUL4) and Bradesco (BBDC4). At the opposite end, the shares that closed the month in the negative field were, in sequence: Locaweb (LWSA3), Alpargatas (ALPA4), IRB Brasil (IRBR3), Embraer (EMBR4) and Braskem (BRKM5).

Why the Ibovespa went up in January

Jerson Zanlorenzi, head of the variable income desk at BTG Pactual digital, explains that some factors influenced this index’s performance, the main one being the stronger return of foreign capital in January.

“This inflow of foreign flows, more than R$24 billion, was very expressive compared to our average. This drew a lot of attention and moved the market”, observes Zanlorenzi, who also highlights a more empty news in Brasília, without major news of impact on the fiscal situation.

With data available up to Thursday (27), foreign investors entered B3 with R$ 28.142 billion, the result of accumulated purchases of R$ 325.361 billion and sales of R$ 297.219 billion.

Another point that had an influence on the Brazilian stock market, according to Zanlorenzi, was a sector round, where investors exchanged technology shares for “old economy” shares, mainly those linked to commodities.

“Brazil stands out in this movement, because the country is characteristic of large exporting companies, mining companies, large banks, consumer companies. In the case of commodities, oil is up 17% in the year, iron ore in the same line, corn itself, sugar, soybeans, coffee, cotton, all with a similar increase. Thus, the country stands out as an emerging market with great exposure to commodities”, says Zanlorenzi.

Idean Alves, partner and head of the trading desk at Ação Brasil Investimentos, an accredited office at XP, believes that the most relevant reason was the intensification of “tapering” (reduction of stimuli in the American economy) by the Fed (the Central Bank of USA), and the signaling of higher interest rates in the United States ahead of schedule, as early as 2022.

Alves notes that domestic and global inflation fears made the Fed accelerate the withdrawal of economic stimulus, in addition to raising interest rates, in order to cut the rapid rise in prices, which deteriorates the purchasing power of the population. This, in his view, made the inflow of foreign capital, by investors who followed the main stock exchanges in the world during the months of the pandemic, renewing their historic highs week after week.

“In this scenario, assets that had great demand in January were those linked to commodities (Vale, Petrobras and Suzano), public utilities (such as energy, Copel, Taesa, and Eletrobrás), and banks (Itaú, Bradesco, and Banco do Brasil), which tend to benefit from a high Selic scenario, which are trading below the multiples historically operated, in addition to having a good provision for dividend payments”, says Alves.

The partner and head of the trading desk at Ação Brasil also highlights the parliamentary recess in Brasília as another factor that helped the Ibovespa. According to the expert, the more emptied political agenda ended up generating less impact on the prices of local assets.

“What should change in the month of February and bring extra volatility to the Ibovespa, since there has been an attempt since November to anticipate the 2022 electoral scenario, which should increasingly begin to influence the price of assets on B3”, says Alves. .

The 5 best stocks on the Ibovespa in January

Company ticket Accumulated appreciation in the month B3 B3SA3 31.71% hapvida HAPV3 21.97% Itau ITUB4 21.02% Blue BLUE4 19.91% Bradesco BBDC4 19%

The financial sector was the highlight of the month, with the presence of three shares among the five biggest increases in January, with emphasis on B3, Itaú and Bradesco. For Felipe Vella, equity analyst at Ativa Investimentos, what matters most for this sector is the high interest rates. If until 2021, these companies suffered from interest rate cuts, with the resumption of the Selic high, now they have more room to gain in financial operations.

“In fact, several IPOs are being canceled and those companies that would raise money by going public in the market will have to raise that money now in the credit market. And so banks tend to lend a lot more money to medium and large companies in 2022. And, with high interest rates, they have more profits and consequently the shares appreciate”, says Vella.

In the reading of Alexsandro Nishimura, economist, head of content and partner at BRA, B3 shares rose consistently throughout the month, “apparently in response to the improvement in the performance of the stock market itself, with a flow of investors and improved business prospects” .

In the case of HAPV3, he says that the shares responded positively to Cade’s unrestricted approval of the purchase and merger of Notre Dame Intermédica by Hapvida, with the prospect of completion of the transaction in February.

“Air sector stocks in general benefited from the fall in the dollar and also from the perception that the ômicron variant would not harm the sector’s recovery in 2022”, says Nishimura, about Azul’s presence in the Top5 of Ibovespa’s highs in the month.

The 5 worst Ibovespa stocks in January

Company ticket Accumulated depreciation in the month Locaweb LWSA3 -26.29% espadrilles ALPA4 -21.15% IRB Brazil IRBR3 -18.66% Embraer EMBR3 -18.17% Braskem BRKM5 -15%

Due to a switch in sectors, tech stocks dropped sharply in the month. LWSA3 led the declines, following its peers, which were affected by the advance in futures rates.

“Unlike banks, these companies suffer a lot from the cycle of interest rate hikes. Many of them are in debt and the cost of funding for new projects or the cost of debt increases when interest rates rise”, explains Vella, from Ativa.

In the case of Alpargatas, in second place, Nishimura observes that the paper intensified the downward movement at the end of December, with the purchase of 49.9% of Rothy’s, and continued in January, after confirming the sale of its stake in Osklen to to Dass.

Regarding the IRB action, the BRA partner says that there was no new fact for the company’s bad balance, with the exception of the release of the November 2021 result, when the company recorded a loss of R$ 113.8 million, a drop of 15.5% on an annual basis.

In the case of Embraer and Braskem, the Ativa analyst explains that these companies suffered from the devaluation of the dollar. “The dollar dropped a lot in January and as most of their income is in dollars, they end up suffering. Both due to the increase in interest rates and, consequently, the markdown of the fair price of the asset in the short term, as well as suffering from the decrease in future revenue, with the expectation that the dollar will fall”, concludes Vella.

