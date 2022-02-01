see who should go out on Paredão between Rodrigo, Natália and Jessilane

After a completely different dynamic, the second Paredão do BBB 22 was formed this Sunday (30). Jessilane, Natália and Rodrigo, all from the popcorn group, are in contention to stay in the house..

How was the wall formed?

The formation of the Paredão began with the angel Rodrigo immunizing friend Eliezer. In this week’s dynamics, the immunized person could indicate a person to the wall. Eliezer chose actor Douglas Silva.

THE Leader of the week, Tiago Abravanel, indicated the commercial manager Rodrigo Mussi to the wall

Abravanel’s duo in the Leader’s test on Thursday (27), Pedro Scooby was also able to nominate a person to the wall. The surfer chose Natalia in the hot seat.

For the house vote, the brothers were divided by lot, 9 participants voted in the confessional and 9, in the hall. In the end, the most voted teacher was Jessilane, with five votes.

In the round-trip, the Leader’s nominee does not have the privilege of participating in the dynamic. Thus, Douglas, Natalia and Jessilane competed. The actor did better in the test of luck and saved himself from the hot seat.

Who will leave BBB 22?



This Monday, around 4pm, the partial of the UOL poll showed that who should leave the most guarded house in Brazil this Tuesday (1st) is commercial manager Rodrigo.

The brother appears in the partial with 40.98% of the votes, followed by the sisters Natália, with 34.77%, and Jessilane, with 24.25%.

Around 6 pm, on Monday, the forecast remained the same, with the elimination of brother with 40.67% of the votes, followed by Natália, with 35.38% of the voting intentions, and Jessilane, with 23.95%.

It is worth noting that the official BBB 22 voting takes place on the GShow website.

Who do you want eliminated from BBB 22?