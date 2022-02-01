‘Seeing bunkers on TV causes anxiety’, says Brazilian in Ukraine | World

While the escalation of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia creates an alarm situation that dominates the international news around the world, Brazilians living in Ukrainian territory interviewed by BBC News Brasil report a day to day still calm, but with fears for the near future.

On the one hand, they say that there is a certain tranquility both among the local population and on the part of the government, which issues communiqués stating that there is no reason to panic and that the authorities have the situation under control.

On the other hand, they show fear with the history of confrontation that has lasted almost a decade — the new chapter of disputes between the countries was initiated by the possible entry of Ukraine into NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), a hypothesis not accepted by the Russian government.

The tension is even higher than at the last peak of friction in 2014, when Russia invaded Crimea, an autonomous peninsula in southern Ukraine, and annexed the territory. Although the Russian government denies its intention to re-invade Ukrainian territories, Vladimir Putin’s troops are positioned in strategic places.

For businessman José Eduardo Melo, 33, the best option at the moment was to buy a one-way ticket to Brazil, leaving his new apartment and newly renovated office in Odessa, a city near the Black Sea where he and his wife, Anna , run an exchange company for those who want to work abroad.

They have three branches of the company in Brazil, and with the uncertainty caused by the conflict, they decided to advance the trip they would make in the following months.

“I don’t think something like a major war will happen, but I think a conflict like the one that took place at the time of the annexation of Crimea is possible. I’m a little afraid, but there’s nothing I can do but think about our security. This time, my in-laws are going with us to Brazil”, he says.

Despite the constant news about the conflict, he says that people in the city go on with their normal lives, and there is no atmosphere of war.

“Still, for me, it gives me a certain anxiety to see reports that show where the nearest bunkers are, in case the population needs it”, he says, explaining that there is already a list of what could or could not be taken to these structures made to resist. to war projectiles, although I don’t remember the items.

In the city where they live, the most spoken language is Russian, and José says he perceives an affinity of a large part of the population with the Putin government.

“You can’t generalize, but I can see that the elders, like my wife’s grandparents, who lived in the Soviet Union, have a very positive view of that time. If ‘everything’ went back to being Russia, peacefully, they would be happy . Still, they were disappointed by the escalation of the conflict.”

Still without a return ticket, José hopes that tensions will ease soon. “We want to be able to enjoy next summer, which is very beautiful around here, in our new house, without worries.”

“Fear is not part of everyday life, but we have to prepare in case something happens”

Even nearly 500 kilometers away from the city of Odessa, Fernanda Krupin, 29, a resident of Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, describes a similar feeling.

She arrived in the country after starting a relationship with her current husband, a Ukrainian she met when he was working in São Paulo for a few months.

With the arrival of the pandemic, the company ended the project in which he participated and the couple had to decide what the next step would be.

“We chose to come to Kiev, capital of Ukraine, because it has more professional opportunities here. I’ve been here for a year and a half, I got a job in a technology company and I’m perfecting the language”, he says.

The Brazilian says she has considered the conflict since the first time she thought about going to Ukraine, as it has existed since 2014.

“I came with that in mind, but I feel safer because it’s farther from the Russian border, which is in the east of Ukraine. It’s not that close to here and in practice, at least for now, it doesn’t affect our daily lives.” .”

She seeks, through her page Latina in Ukraine, on Instagram, to show beauties and activities that the capital offers – a vision little known by Brazilians.

What makes her most anxious are not the conversations of Ukrainian acquaintances, but the messages of worried Brazilian relatives.

“I try to reassure them. I joke with my mother that I’m not going to work in a tank yet. There are no armies on the street or anything like that.”

She and her husband, however, do not rule out the possibility of a conflict.

“We have to prepare and start thinking about a ‘B’ plan. For now, we only leave a suitcase with money and documents in an easily accessible place. My biggest fear is that Mykyta, who is 35 years old, will be recruited to fight in case of war. Besides, if I need to get out of here, I don’t know what I would do with your two dogs, which are big and therefore more difficult to transport.”

For fear of the conflict, some Brazilians have already canceled trips

Although the imminence of a war is now considered by experts to be the strongest in recent times, Ukrainian Olena Vladyka, 25, reports that she does not feel much difference from the present day to other years in the history of the conflict – except for the change in her business.

Olena became fluent in Portuguese after choosing the language as her second language while studying Letters at the Kiev National Linguistic University.

Working as a Russian and Ukrainian interpreter, tour guide and help in genealogical searches for those with descendants in the country, the young woman’s biggest audience is Brazilian.

“For those who live here, I don’t think anything has changed. The situation is the same as it started eight years ago, and we keep going to work, to school, taking care of daily tasks. But for those who look from the outside, I realize that there are much concern,” he says.

On the Instagram of Olena’s agency Amigo in Kyiv, Brazilians’ questions no longer focus on tourist destinations or service prices.

“They question how the situation is and even if we still have food, which is really not lacking. Some tours I would take in April and May have already been canceled because of this fear.”

‘I’ve always considered the risk, but being with my wife is more important’

Living in the same city as José, João Timóteo de Oliveira, 56, says he has heard that because it is close to the port, Odessa could be one of the attack sites. Despite this, he assures her that no one in town seems to be worried about the possibility.

He has lived in Ukraine for six months and moved to the country after falling in love with Natasha, a Ukrainian, over the internet. Already retired from having worked in the petrochemical industry, which guaranteed him a special pension, he decided to join her, whom he married.

“I always knew about the risk factor, but at a time like this, I ended up thinking about my wife’s happiness. I have to be on her side, especially if the situation is risky”, says João.

Even though he has been in the country for a few months, he says he is impressed by the beauty of the city and how easily he adapted to his routine.

“I live as I would in Brazil. I have been walking around and studying the language, a normal routine. Even the people, who I imagined to be colder, once you get to know them more closely, are very friendly and even similar to Brazilians”.

“I go to the supermarket to buy bread every day and I notice that nothing is missing and nobody stocks up on food. It doesn’t feel like a war is about to happen.”

On official government channels, the Brazilian says that the message conveyed by the authorities always seeks to convey peace.

“They say that the attack is not so imminent, that Ukraine is prepared and that the population should not panic. Of course, each person reacts differently,” he says.

“Among the Brazilians, there are some with an escape plan, afraid, and others calm. We hear about some shelters in the capital, possible siren alarms, that kind of thing. It’s not that an invasion will occur, but it’s that thing, you better be prepared.”