‘Seeing bunkers on TV causes anxiety’, says Brazilian in Ukraine

Giulia Granchi

  • Giulia Granchi
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

José Eduardo Melo in winter clothes in front of direction signs written in Ukrainian

Credit, Personal archive

photo caption,

José Eduardo Melo arrived in Ukraine 4 and a half years ago and currently lives in Odessa

While the escalation of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia creates an alarm situation that dominates the international news around the world, Brazilians living in Ukrainian territory interviewed by BBC News Brasil report a day to day still calm, but with fears for the near future.

On the one hand, they say that there is a certain tranquility both among the local population and on the part of the government, which issues communiqués stating that there is no reason to panic and that the authorities have the situation under control.

On the other hand, they show fear with the history of confrontation that has lasted almost a decade — the new chapter of disputes between the countries was initiated by the possible entry of Ukraine into NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), a hypothesis not accepted by the Russian government.

The tension is even higher than at the last peak of friction in 2014, when Russia invaded Crimea, an autonomous peninsula in southern Ukraine, and annexed the territory. Although the Russian government denies its intention to re-invade Ukrainian territories, Vladimir Putin’s troops are positioned in strategic places.

