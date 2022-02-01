Sergipe records 1,549 new known cases of Covid-19 and five deaths from the disease | Sergipe

This Monday (31)

This Monday (31), the epidemiological bulletin of the Secretary of Health of Sergipe (SES) recorded 1549 new known cases of Covid-19 and five deaths from the disease.

  • Deaths and cases of Covid in Sergipe municipalities

In total, since the start of the pandemic, 293,716 people have tested positive for the disease and 6,098 have died.

According to the SES, the case fatality rate is 2.1%, the mortality rate is 265.3% and the incidence rate is 12,777.5%.

Due to the continuity of contamination by Covid-19 and because they believe that many people do not perform the test to identify the disease, even if necessary, experts recommend maintaining the use of mask, alcohol in gel, social distance and isolation of people with symptoms.

The latest information on ICUs and wards in health units in Sergipe indicate that 123 patients are currently hospitalized. There are 47 on the public network and 76 on the private network.

A total of 4,166,013 doses were sent to the municipalities. Of these, 1,788,843 were given as the first dose; 1,566,916 as a second dose; 40,125 as a single dose and 434,184 as a booster dose. First dose vaccine coverage is 78.87% and 69.30% are fully immunized.

