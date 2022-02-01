Sleeping without clothes is good: check out the main benefits

A good night’s sleep implies a lot in the quality of our life and helps us to restore energy. Is it even possible to enjoy sleep even more? The answer is yes and the determining factor is the way you sleep.

Research shows that people who sleep naked have more sleep benefits and positive results. When we sleep without clothes on, our body temperature drops even more and this leads to deeper sleep.

Benefits of sleeping without clothes

Helps better sleep quality

As we have already advanced when sleeping without clothes, we have the nuclear temperature reduced and this promotes a more intense sleep. This involves longer periods that will allow our body’s functionality to be more effective (both in replenishing energy and in the development of bodily functions).

Facilitates the fight against diabetes

This is because the body, being cooler, the process of controlling the sugar present in the blood becomes more effective, preventing the onset of diabetes. The so-called brown fat promotes calorie burning and the body ends up becoming more sensitive to insulin.

Prevent fungal infections

Sleeping without clothes makes it possible for some parts not to get wet and, therefore, prevents the development of fungi and bacteria in those parts. In the case of women, for example, it helps to fight candidiasis.

Helps reduce stress and anxiety

Couples who sleep without clothes and have skin-to-skin contact at bedtime may release oxytocin. This, in turn, works to reduce stress. With deeper and more restful sleep, too, we are able to get better fullness of rest during the night and thereby reduce the chances of anxiety developing.