Socialist victory with absolute majority

posted on 01/31/2022 06:00



In his victory speech, António Costa preached political unity – (credit: AFP)

With a wide advantage over the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Portuguese socialist prime minister António Costa won the legislative elections and, even without the support of traditional left-wing allies, obtained an absolute majority in Parliament. The elections, brought forward two years after the 2022 budget was disapproved, registered the advance of the far right: Chega jumped from one chair in 2019 to the current 11, becoming the third political force in Portugal.

In his victory speech, António Costa preached political unity. “An absolute majority is not an absolute government, it is not governing alone. It is to govern with and for all Portuguese people. This majority will be of dialogue, with all the political forces that represent the Portuguese in the Assembly of the Republic.” The prime minister sent a message to his former allies: “The Portuguese showed a red card for any political crisis”.

Until the eve of the vote, the polls indicated a technical tie between the PS and the PSD. However, contrary to what the estimates predicted, Rui Rio’s party elected a significantly smaller number. Just before 1 am today (local time), the club had won 71 seats (27.8%), against the 117 (41.68%) obtained by the Socialists.





“Punishment”

The inexpressive performance of the Bloco de Esquerdas (three seats) and the communists (four, in the coalition with the greens) was, according to the Portuguese press, a “punishment” imposed by the voters on the associations, for having rejected the budget proposal in October, leaving isolated socialists. Not even the rise in covid cases kept the Portuguese away from the polls: with 42% abstention, it was the election with the highest voter turnout since 2005.

“We were left with the electoral result substantially below what we thought we would have”, admitted Rui Rios, in the speech in which he admitted defeat. He later said that “we will see if the PS will negotiate, even with an absolute majority”. Asked about remaining in the party’s leadership, he declined to say whether he would step down from the post. According to him, the decision rests with the association. Rios, however, waved off. “I’m not one for dramas, I’ve already said that I’m the first one who can’t argue what I can be useful for,” the center-right leader told reporters.

National coordinator of the Bloco de Esquerdas, deputy Catarina Martins said, at a press conference, that the defeat can be attributed to an alleged PS strategy of “creating an artificial crisis” to obtain an absolute majority. “It was a very difficult campaign, with false bipolarization and enormous pressure from the useful vote, which penalized the parties on the left,” she said.

Asked if the bloc regretted voting against the budget presented by António Costa last year, the parliamentarian said that “parties cannot change their conviction like someone changing their shirt because of electoral results”. With a majority, however, the prime minister will not depend on the votes of former allies to pass the proposal. Catarina Martins also commented on the advance of the extreme right: “Each racist deputy elected in the Portuguese Parliament is one more racist deputy, and we will be here to fight them every day”.

Of Indian origin, António Costa, a 60-year-old lawyer, saw his mandate at stake at the end of last year, with the withdrawal of support from his allies. It was thanks to the unprecedented pact with the radical left and the communists that the former mayor of Lisbon came to power in 2015, after elections he had lost. However, even as he assures him that he will not rule alone, he has never hidden his displeasure at having to sew alliances.

Very popular, he took advantage of the economic recovery to eliminate the austerity measures implemented by the right and continued to clean up public accounts to adjust them to European budgetary norms. He then won the October 2019 legislative elections without having an absolute majority. But he did not want to renew the alliance with his supporters of the radical left, who ended up abandoning him during the negotiations on the 2022 budget. “António Costa is a very experienced and ambitious politician. In certain contexts he is qualities, in others he can be seen as a defect”, defines political scientist José Santana Pereira, from the University of Lisbon.