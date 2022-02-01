Sold “cheap” to Flamengo, Marinho can still give Santos more profits with a clause in future sale

After being negotiated with Flamengo and having his departure decreed from Santos, the move by striker Marinho earned different opinions from the Praia alvinegro fans. A portion understood that the sale of the player, one of the main highlights of the team, was for a price much lower than expected, around R$ 7 million, mainly considering the fact that it will reinforce a national team.

On the other hand, the Santos board managed to put a point that could be positive for the club in the future. An added value clause was stipulated in the contract for the sale of the former shirt 11 of the team from the coast of São Paulo. There is a “however”, however, for the clause to be activated: it will only be valid if the red-blacks sell Marinho for a value greater than what they paid to take him out of Santos.

If this condition is met, the agreement in the player’s contract will make Santos profit 20% of the value of a possible transfer. For example, if the striker is traded for R$8 million during his two-year contract with Flamengo, Peixe will be able to pocket R$200,000 in the operation. On the other hand, there is a “financial return”, the savings that Santos will have is still considerable.

Without Marinho, the Santos board will stop paying approximately R$ 1 million in gloves throughout the year, in addition to being able to save about R$ 6 million by the end of 2022, adding salaries and the 13th. It is worth remembering that, at Flamengo, the 31-year-old striker will have his monthly salaries almost doubled in relation to the amounts he received at Peixe, and will receive about R$ 750 thousand per month.