Sony Announces $3.6 Billion Bungie Purchase | esports

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced this Monday an agreement to buy Bungie, the North American company that created the game Destiny and the Halo franchise, for US$ 3.6 billion (equivalent to about R$ 18 billion, at the current price). . The announcement comes two weeks after Microsoft announced the purchase of Activision Blizzard in a $68.7 million deal.

According to the website gamesindustry.biz, when the acquisition is completed, Bungie will be an independent subsidiary of Sony, led by a board that will have the current CEO and president Pete Parsons and other current leaders of the company.

Sony said Bungie will remain a cross-platform studio, with the option to “publish and reach players wherever they choose to play”, indicating that regardless of the acquisition, the company will have the freedom to distribute the games on platforms other than are from Sony, like the Xbox, from the competitor Microsoft.

Bungie was owned by Microsoft from 2000 to 2007, the year it became an independent game developer again. The company also worked, from 2010 to 2019, in partnership with Activision, which worked as the publisher of Destiny 1 and 2.

On the 18th, Microsoft announced the purchase of Activision Blizzard and caused a series of memes with Sony. Two days later, Phil Spencer, head of video games at Microsoft, said the company planned to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation.

— This is an important step in our strategy to expand the reach of PlayStation to a much wider audience. We understand how vital the Bungie community is to the studio and look forward to supporting them as they remain independent and continue to grow. Like Bungie, our community is essential to the DNA of PlayStation and our shared passion for the gamer and building the best place to play now will evolve even further,” said Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO and President Jim Ryan in a statement reproduced by gamesindustry.biz.