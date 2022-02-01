Sony buys Bungie for $3.6 billion

After Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard, Sony made its move to respond: the Japanese giant announced the purchase of Bungie, owner of the Destiny franchise, for $3.6 billion.

After the agreement is concluded, the developer will remain as “an independent subsidiary” from Sony Interactive Entertainment and will make its cross-platform projects “in order to reach the players she wants”.

Bungie is currently working on supporting Destiny 2 with expansions – including The Witch Queen coming in February. And beyond that, a completely new IP is in production.

Jim Ryan, the head of SIE, welcomed the studio to join the PlayStation family of studios.

This is an important step in our strategy to expand PlayStation’s reach to a much wider audience. We understand how vital the Bungie community is to the studio and look forward to supporting them as they remain independent and continue to grow. Like Bungie, our community is central to the DNA of PlayStation, and our shared passion for the gamer and building the best place to play will now evolve even further.

Bungie Created Halo and Now It’s PlayStation

As well as Activision Blizzard that owns the rights to Crash and Spyro, two brands created in the house of PlayStation, but now in Microsoft Gaming; Bungie was the one who created Halo, an FPS franchise very popular on Xbox.

For now, the company should remain focused on the support of Destiny 2. However, fans have created expectations to know what the unprecedented project is in development.