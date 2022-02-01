Sony buys ‘Destiny’ developer Bungie for $3.6 billion | games

Sony, the maker of the PlayStation, announced on Monday (31) the purchase of developer Bungie, creator of the game franchise “Destiny”, for US$ 3.6 billion.

Read more: Discover the biggest acquisitions in the gaming industry

Even with the acquisition, Bungie Executive Chairman Pete Parsons says the company will continue to develop games independently and for multiple platforms, without exclusivity for Sony’s console.

“We will continue to independently publish and creatively develop our games. We will continue to drive a unified Bungie community. Our games will remain where our community is, wherever they choose to play,” he said in a statement.

The announcement comes just over a week after another major purchase. On the 18th, Microsoft, the maker of the Xbox, said it would buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion.

Founded in 1991, Bungie has a complex history of selling and partnering with other industry giants. In 2000, it was purchased by Microsoft. There, his “Halo: Combat Evolved” project became the launch game for the first Xbox.

Seven years later, the company separated from the manufacturer, but the first-person shooter game franchise, already one of the main ones on the American console, stayed with Microsoft.

In 2010, he signed a ten-year publishing deal with Activision. Together, they released “Destiny” in 2014. Sometime later, in 2019, Bungie announced the end of the partnership and assumed all responsibility for “Destiny 2”, released two years earlier.