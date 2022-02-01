Sony buys Destiny’s Bungie in a $3.6 billion deal

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced this Monday (31) that it has reached an agreement to buy developer Bungie, of titles such as Destinyfor a value of US$ 3.6 billion (about R$ 19 billion at the current price).

The deal, which still needs regulatory approval, will make Bungie “an independent subsidiary” of SIE. Upon completion of the procedures, the company will be managed by a board comprising the current CEO and President, Pete Parsons, and the current management team.

Bungie has limitless potential to unite friends around the world. We have found a partner in PlayStation that shares our dream and is committed to accelerating our creative vision of building generation-spanning entertainment. Our journey begins today.https://t.co/PLuVn48zdy pic.twitter.com/kAhRbAg3vD — Bungie (@Bungie) January 31, 2022

The company explained that despite continuing to be independent and publishing its games for multiplatforms, Sony’s support will be important in increasing the number of professionals, for example. Because of this, Bungie has already taken the opportunity to disclose that it is hiring people to work in destiny 2.

In addition to the popular online game, the company is already working on a full intellectual property (IP), which so far has not received any details.

Welcome from Sony

PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst welcomed Bungie on Twitter saying he was “excited” by the news. “ANDI know everyone at PlayStation Studios will be excited about what we can share and learn together,” he said.

I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome Bungie to the PlayStation family! Bungie create community-driven games with outstanding technology that are enormous fun to play, and I know that everyone at PlayStation Studios will be excited about what we can share and learn together. pic.twitter.com/VySocfBxtx — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) January 31, 2022

the director of SIE, Jim Ryan, also spoke about the matter in a statement. According to him, this deal is an important step for the video game giant to reach an even larger audience.

“We understand how vital the Bungie community is to the studio and look forward to supporting them as they remain independent and continue to grow. Like Bungie, our community is central to the DNA of PlayStation and our shared passion for the gamer and building the best place to play will now evolve even further,” he explained.

Ryan said Bungie will help PlayStation with “a variety of online game formats and services”, making PlayStation go “beyond the console”. According to him, Bungie will support the development of “various future titles and services from PlayStation Studios”.

Bungie’s history

This is the second time that Bungie has been bought by a large company that owns a console. For those who don’t remember, in 2000 it was bought by Microsoft, which ensured that the first Halo (developed by Bungie) was an Xbox exclusive.

The brand became independent again in 2007, after the launch of Halo 3. Soon after independence, Bungie signed a contract with Activision, which among the results generated the creation of the franchise. Destiny.

one more bomb

The first month of 2022 was quite busy in the video game industry. On January 10, Take-Two (owner of Rockstar, developer of GTA) announced the purchase of Zynga, which is one of the largest mobile game companies in the world, for a value of US$ 12.7 billion.

And the biggest bombshell of the year so far: Microsoft announced the purchase of Activision Blizzard (owner of franchises like Crash, Spyro, Guitar Hero and Call of Duty) for $68 billion. The astronomical value made the transaction the largest in the history of the video game industry.