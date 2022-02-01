Sony details how the integration between Discord and PlayStation will look like

Discord messenger and Sony confirmed this Monday (31) the first details of the partnership between the companies. The alliance was announced in May 2021, but it is only now bearing the first fruits.

The first novelty is the possibility of connecting the PlayStation Network (PSN) with a Discord profile. This will make it possible for your account on the communication platform to show your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 activity to the contacts you added.

In addition, it will be possible to make your PSN ID public so that people from servers you participate in can add your account to the Sony service. Discord further advises that it is “excited to continue the partnership with PlayStation” and explore creating “great shared experiences for your friends and communities”, which means more additions will be made in the future.

How to integrate Discord and PSN accounts?

To make the connection, open the Discord app on your computer or smartphone.

The service integration screen in Discord.Source: Discord

Then just go in the middle of user settings and select the item “Connections”. There, you can choose to integrate with other services, such as YouTube, Spotify, Twitch and Facebook, among others. Then, just log in to PSN and authorize the integration.

For now, the features have only been released to US users and the process will be gradual. However, Discord did not give a time frame for the features to appear in other regions.