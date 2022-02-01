Starting next Tuesday (1), we will be in February, the month in which the Ministry of Health predicts the peak of the Ômicron wave. Considering that the recommendation is to be prepared, it is worth taking a look at data recently revealed by the Zoe COVID Symptom Study project, which conclude that sore throat is the most common symptom of the variant.

The British project focuses on recording how people infected with covid-19 feel, and by the end of December, 57% of people with Omicron reported a sore throat. The analysis did not find very clear differences between the symptoms of this variant with Delta, so that only 50% of people had the three classic symptoms of fever, cough or loss of smell and taste.

The report points out that the loss of smell and taste has become less common: the symptom was in the top 10 in early 2021, and now ranks 17th, affecting just one in five patients.

According to those responsible for the Zoe project, although Ômicron may seem like more of a cold to many people, the strain can still hospitalize, kill or leave long-term symptoms. Also, the fact that Omicron is much more infectious than Delta means it can spread faster.

“It’s important to know and recognize all the symptoms of Omicron. Sore throat, runny nose, headache and fatigue can indicate covid-19. If you have any symptoms, get tested and isolate until you get the result. propagation”, say the Zoe scientists.

Sore throat: the most common symptom of Omicron

Sore throat is the most common symptom of Omicron (Image: twenty20photos/envato)

Scientists have pointed out that the variant is more likely to infect the throat than the lungs. Meanwhile, a preliminary study published on the MedRxiv platform on the 19th suggests that, in a person infected with Omicron, the viral load peaks in saliva one to two days before peaking in the nose area.

The CDC advises you on ways to feel better when you have a sore throat, such as sucking on lozenges, gargling with warm salt water, drinking plenty of fluids, and using honey to ease the discomfort. In addition, anti-inflammatory drugs, nasal and oral corticosteroids can be used.

Symptoms of Omicron

Symptoms accompanying the strain can take two to 15 days after exposure to the virus to emerge. The most common are:

Sore throat

Muscle or body aches

Headache

extreme fatigue

Fever

Chills

Cough

Shortness of breathe

Nasal congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Loss of taste or smell

Source: Zoe COVID Study (1,2), CDC, MedRxiv