Spooky! Tourist catches giant lizard coming out of hotel toilet – News

A Komodo dragon was caught devouring a whole monkey in just six bites Assembly/R7

The shocking scene, captured on one of the islands of Komodo, Indonesia, begins with half of the primate swallowed by the voracious reptile. Playback/Video/New York post

With each chew, the prey is drawn further into the beast’s interior. Playback/Video/New York post

According to the British tabloid Mirror, the Komodo dragon is considered one of the most fearsome predators in the world. Read more! Model’s skin is corroded by urine after drinking vodka Playback/Video/New York post

Although the monkey is the victim of the moment, pigs, deer and snakes are the most common hunts for this reptile. See also: Stomach-turning: Cannibal snake eats baby of the same species Playback/Video/New York post

An animal that can run at 24 km/h is capable of eating animals that are almost 80% of its size. Playback/Video/New York post

Another terrifying feature of the bug is its saliva, which can contain more than 50 different types of bacteria. What makes your bite one of the deadliest in the animal kingdom Worth the click: Boy gets a black tongue after getting it stuck in a bottle cap Playback/Video/New York post

Despite so many dark quirks, the Komodo dragon rarely attacks humans. In 40 years, only four deaths have been recorded. Playback/Video/New York post

However, they are also known to dig up fresh graves to consume dead bodies. Read more! Tourists crowd bridge to watch man kiss 5m crocodiles Playback/Video/New York post

Rest in peace, little monkey… In Indonesia, a woman was swallowed by a gigantic snake. Check it out below! Playback/Video/New York post

A woman was swallowed by a giant snake in a village on the island of Muna, Indonesia. The seven-meter python was killed by residents, near the vegetable garden where the victim had disappeared. ATTENTION: STRONG IMAGES TO FOLLOW! See also: Woman sticks magnet to her back to prove unsuccessful surgery Reproduction/Getty Images/David Rogers

According to Indonesian website Coconuts Jakarta, the woman was 54-year-old Wa Tiba. Reproduction/yenisafak.com

She had been missing since last Thursday (14), when she was working in a village garden. Worth the click: Hulk Dogs! Dogs play with food coloring and turn totally green Reproduction/yenisafak.com

About 100 residents began the search after Wa Tiba did not return from the scene. Reproduction/yenisafak.com

Neighbors found the giant python about 30 meters from the woman’s machete and shoes. Read more! Teenager returns from Cuba with giant yellow blisters on her back Reproduction/yenisafak.com

‘The villagers suspected that the snake had swallowed the victim, so they killed it and carried it out of the garden,’ explained Hamka, the local police chief. Reproduction/yenisafak.com

‘The snake’s belly was cut open and the victim’s body was found inside’ See also: More than 1,000 human teeth found on construction site Reproduction/yenisafak.com

Hamka believes the animal strangled the victim and swallowed it from the head. Reproduction/yenisafak.com

The vegetable garden where the incident took place is located at the foot of rocky cliffs, a place known for harboring this type of snake. Worth the click: ‘Zombie meat’ escapes plate and scares customers in restaurant Reproduction/yenisafak.com

The giant python lives in tropical forests and is very common in Indonesia and the Philippines. Reproduction/yenisafak.com

Despite the tragedy involving Wa Tiba, the species usually feeds on small animals and rarely attacks humans. Read more! One Face, Another Face: This Dog Looks Like Richard Gere Reproduction/yenisafak.com

‘Everyone cried and was in shock,’ one resident reported, according to Fox News. Reproduction/yenisafak.com

‘That poor woman. It looked like a horror movie. People are terrified, afraid to leave.” See also: Youtuber dies after eating poisonous bugs in live broadcast Reproduction/yenisafak.com