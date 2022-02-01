State Government announces budget of R$ 1 million for Embu das Artes after heavy rains

Governor João Doria announced this Sunday, the 30th, that the State Government will release R$ 1 million to Embu das Artes to assist the prefecture in urban and social recovery after the heavy rains that hit the city. In Jd. Pinheirinho, three people died in the collapse of a house.

According to the Civil Defense of the State of SP, since last Friday (28), the inconvenience caused by bad weather has already caused 19 deaths, including seven children, and left about 500 families homeless or displaced.

“I am following with great sadness the damage caused by the heavy rains in São Paulo. My sympathies to the families and friends of the fatal victims. We are working on rescues and I authorized R$ 15 million in resources so that the municipalities can welcome those affected”, said Doria.

The funds announced will be destined, in addition to Embu das Artes, to the municipalities of Arujá (R$ 1 million), Francisco Morato (R$ 2 million) and Franco da Rocha (R$ 5 million), in the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo, and Várzea Paulista (R$1 million), Campo Limpo Paulista (R$1 million), Jaú (R$1 million), Capivari (R$1 million), Montemor (R$1 million) and Rafard (R$1 million ) within the state.

The transfers may be used to repair chronic urban problems in the municipalities, which cause inconveniences such as flooding points and landslides.

In addition to releasing the funds, the Governor determined the creation of a task force involving the Fire Department, Military Police and Civil Defense to support all city halls of cities that suffered from the rains.

Balance of the Civil Defense of the State of São Paulo points out that 19 people have died since last Friday (28), due to the rains recorded in the State of SP. Among the victims there are a total of seven children. In addition, there are nine wounded and four missing. About 500 families are homeless or homeless.

Also according to the Civil Defense, there are occurrences spread throughout the state related to rain, such as flooding, falling trees, falling walls and landslides; as well as total or partial road closures.