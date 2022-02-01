Stay on top of Tuesday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



by Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Alphabet (SA:) (NASDAQ:), Exxon Mobile (NYSE:) (SA:) and UPS (NYSE:) (SA:) report earnings, while the ISM releases its monthly US industrial survey.

US equities are set to consolidate after a strong rally in response to a change in tone from the Federal Reserve. And oil prices decline after news outlets report that OPEC predicts the global market will return to surplus this year. In Brazil, the government is looking for a solution to the rise in fuel prices.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Tuesday, February 1st.

1. Balance sheets of the new and old economies

Two updates from opposite ends of the investment spectrum lead the US balance sheet calendar for the day, allowing for a rough comparison of whether the old or new economy represents better value at current levels.

Exxon Mobil reports ahead of the opening and is expected to report a marked improvement in cash flow due to escalating oil prices in the fourth quarter. More important, however, will be its guidance and what it says about the sustainability of a rally that has continued since the start of the year, pushing oil prices to their highest level since 2014.

Upon closing, Alphabet will release its fourth quarter results. The owner of Google and one of the world’s largest cloud hosting operations had a strong year in 2021 as advertisers paid handsomely to reach an audience that was still largely domestic. Analysts will be looking for any sign of that momentum in line with consumer-focused macro indicators over the past two months.

2. The Fed’s Slight Shift in Focus

Two senior members of the board reacted against the widespread view that the central bank will raise rates by much more than it has targeted for this year.

Kansas City Fed Chair , and her San Francisco counterpart, , opposed the notion of rapid rate hikes, although both remained committed to tightening the policy.

George, a noted inflation hawk who holds one of the revolving votes on the Federal Open Market Committee this year, said it would be better to reduce the balance sheet more quickly, thereby raising long-term rates and keeping the yield curve steep.

Daly, who does not have a FOMC vote this year, was more openly dovish, saying at a Reuters event that the tightening should be “gradual and not disruptive”.

3. The fuel problem

After President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) withdrew from the PEC on Fuels, the government is looking for a way out to reduce taxes, without breaking the spending ceiling. One of the ideas is the resurrection of the possibility of reducing the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) on all products, except drinks and cigarettes.

According to Valor Econômico, members of the government understand that this measure would have a generalized impact on prices and would help to reduce inflation in a more lasting way than a cut in fuel taxes, which would still be at the mercy of the international appreciation of the Petroleum.

Another proposal would be to reduce taxes on diesel oil and cooking gas. The proposal was confirmed by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) to Globo. The text has not yet been finalized, but it would be a way to prevent President Bolsonaro from being sued in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), since the tax reduction can be seen as the granting of benefit, which is prohibited in an election year.

4. US stocks set to open lower

The stock market’s bright start in February doesn’t look linear. After rebounding sharply on Monday in response to the Fed’s comments, the major indices are marked bearish again in premarket trading.

At 8:52 am, 100 futures are down 0.24%, while the 100 futures are down 0.25% and 0.13%, respectively.

Companies that are likely to be in focus later on include Sony (NYSE:) (SA:), whose $3.6 billion acquisition of game publisher Destiny Bungie seems at first to be an underwhelming response to Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:) (SA:) deal with Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:) (SA:) last month. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:) (SA:), also touted as a potential takeover target in the current environment, reports earnings later along with United Parcel Service (NYSE:) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:) before the opening and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:) and PayPal (NASDAQ:) after the close.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) (SA:) is expected to recall more than 53,000 cars due to suspected accident risks. Newswires reported that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the company’s “Full Self-Driving” software could allow vehicles to navigate an intersection without stopping first. The company had to recall nearly half a million Model 3 and Model S cars late last year to fix problems with rear-view cameras and trunks that also contributed to accident risks.

5. Review of OPEC forecasts

Oil prices fell after news outlets cited sources close to OPEC projecting the global market with a surplus of more than 1 million barrels a day this year.

The forecasts are among those to be scrutinized by OPEC’s Joint Technical Committee meeting on Tuesday, ahead of the regular review of production quotas by OPEC and allies led by Russia later in the week.

At 8:54 am, U.S. crude futures were down 0.03% at $88.12 a barrel, while futures were down 0.06% at $89.21.

