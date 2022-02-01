STF resumes work this Tuesday after recess; see judgments planned for the next few months | Politics

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) begins the work of 2022 this Tuesday (1st), after the ministers’ vacation period. The formal opening session of the Judiciary year is scheduled for 10 am.

The Court continues to work remotely, due to the Covid pandemic. The session will be held by videoconference.

The initial forecast was that 2022 would already begin with face-to-face work. But with the increase in the number of Covid cases in recent weeks, the court decided to extend virtual sessions and remote work until the end of February, when a new assessment will be made based on the epidemiological situation (video below).

Amid the advance of Covid, Fux cancels in-person return to the STF

The decision should have an effect on the inauguration of Minister Edson Fachin in the presidency of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), scheduled for the 22nd, which should also be a videoconference event.

On Wednesday (2), the STF will hold the first trial session of the year. The ministers will discuss the legality of police actions in communities in Rio de Janeiro during the pandemic.

The analysis of the case began in December, but was postponed. The request for the Supreme Court to evaluate the actions of the police in Rio was made by the PSB, civil society organizations and the state Public Defender’s Office.

The rapporteur, Minister Edson Fachin, reaffirmed the vote in which he determines new measures to reduce lethality. Minister Alexandre de Moraes partially disagreed. Now, the others must present their positions.

If there is time, there is also an appeal on the need for collective bargaining before mass layoffs and a decision that mandated that party federations obtain status registration up to six months before elections.

Clean sheet – Among the other judgments scheduled for the month is the one that analyzes a lawsuit against a part of the Clean Record Law. The section sets the period of eight years of ineligibility, after serving the sentence, for anyone convicted in a final decision (with no room for appeal) or handed down by a collegiate body.

Vaccination certificate – The judgment on the decision of Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, which determined the requirement of proof of vaccination for those arriving from abroad to Brazil, is also guided.

Vaccination – The STF can still decide whether to maintain Barroso's decision that suspended the ban for companies to require proof of vaccination for employees.

André Moura – In March, the trial of former federal deputy André Moura, accused of using municipal vehicles and servers who acted as drivers, is expected to be concluded. The analysis was stopped with a tie.

Labor law – In April, the plenary discussed the validity of a collective labor norm that suppressed rights related to so-called in itinere hours, time spent by workers in their commute between home and work.

Traffic Code – In May, the Court can also assess whether the rule of the Brazilian Traffic Code (CTB) that classifies a vehicle driver's refusal to undergo a breathalyser test as a traffic violation is constitutional.

Military Justice – Also in May, a judgment is scheduled on the limit of the competence of the Military Justice to try civilians in times of peace.

Fireworks – In June, the Supreme Court can decide whether a municipal law that prohibits the release of fireworks and noisy pyrotechnic artifacts is constitutional and whether holders of higher education degrees are entitled to special prison.