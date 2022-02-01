Study points out that beer increases the chance of contracting Covid-19, and wine decreases

Alcohol consumption also increased the risk of being infected by the disease.

People who drank beer were more likely to get Covid-19



the consumption of beer or spirits can make it easier for people to be infected by the Covid-19while the wine can make it more difficult. The conclusion is from a behavioral study carried out by researchers at Shenzhen Kangning Hospital in China. The research analyzed 473,957 people, of which 16,559 were diagnosed positive for Covid-19. The results showed that people who consume beer and cider, regardless of frequency and quantity, have a higher risk of contracting the disease, as well as those who consume spirits frequently (five or more glasses per week). On the other hand, those who consumed more red, white or champagne were less likely to be infected.

“Consumption of beer and cider is not recommended during epidemics. Public health guidelines should focus on reducing the risk of Covid-19, advocating healthy lifestyle habits and preferential policies among beer and cider consumers. The scientists also compared the risk of being infected by those who do not drink with those who consume alcoholic beverages, and found that those who drank had a slightly lower chance of developing the disease, but the protective effect was not significant. On the other hand, those who drank above the guidelines (seven liters of beer, seven glasses of wine or 14 shots of spirits per week) had an increased risk tendency for Covid-19.