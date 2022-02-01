Subvariant of Omicron BA.2 is more contagious than ‘original’ strain, says Denmark – Health

COPENHAGEN – A subvariant BA.2 gives Omicron coronavirus variant, which quickly became more dominant in the Denmark, appears to be more contagious than the more common strain, the BA.1. The information was given by the Danish minister of health Magnus Heunicke last Wednesday, 26. “There is no evidence that the BA.2 subvariant causes a more serious disease, but it is probably more contagious”, he said.

The BA.1 lineage is currently responsible for 98% of all Covid-19 cases identified globally. However, in Denmark it ceased to prevail due to the emergence of BA.2, which became the most dominant from the second week of January. Cases of this subtype were also recorded in the United Kingdom, at Sweden and on Norway, but in much smaller numbers than in Denmark.

According to UK Health Security Agency, BA.2 is a strain of the virus under investigation and may have a contagious advantage over the more common one. Preliminary studies of the Statens Serum Institut (SSI), Denmark’s leading authority on infectious diseases, also indicate that this subtype may be 1.5 times more infectious than BA.1.

However, the institute’s initial analysis did not identify a difference in the risk of hospitalization for BA.2 compared to BA.1. “There is some indication that it is a more contagious subtype, especially for the unvaccinated, but it can also infect people who have been vaccinated to a greater extent,” SSI technical director Tyra Grove Krause said this week.

Still according to the director, this could mean that the peak of the covid-19 pandemic in Denmark will extend in February longer than previously predicted. The country announced plans to end restrictions measures by this Tuesday, 1st, despite the record number of daily infections. It will be the last country in Europe to relax restrictive measures.

BA.2, which does not have a specific mutation observed with respect to the ‘original’ Ômicron, is being investigated by health authorities but was not considered a variant of concern. / WITH INFORMATION FROM REUTERS