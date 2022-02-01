Subway work gives way, opens a crater and interdicts part of Marginal Tietê

A collapse in the works of line 6 – Orange of the São Paulo subway blocked a stretch of Marginal Tietê this morning. Images taken by TV Globo and TV Record helicopters show a crater that formed on the side of the runway, with pieces of asphalt giving way. A water tank ended up being swallowed. There were no injuries.

With the incident, recorded around 9 am, a section of the road is closed in the direction of the Ayrton Senna highway, between the bridges of the Piqueri and the Parish of Ó. According to CET, the expressway was partially cleared and company employees work at the site directing traffic.

Officials reported hearing a “rumbling” from the lowest part of the excavation, as water allegedly ruptured the structure. Presents began to flow. According to reports, there was no one else in the area when the runway collapsed. It is suspected that a sewer pipeline has ruptured.

Line 6 – Laranja is part of a Public Private Partnership between the state government and the Spanish concessionaire Acciona and should be 15 km long, connecting Vila Brasilândia to São Joaquim station.

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria, claimed to have determined the immediate investigation of the causes and requested a plan to normalize Marginal traffic from the city hall and the concessionaire responsible for the work. “And that the works can be restarted, safely, as soon as possible,” he said.

In a note to UOLThe São Paulo City Government’s Metropolitan Transport Department reported that the incident took place in the “Ventilation Well” of Line-6 ​​Orange, a structure seen in the aerial images next to the crater opened today.

Asked about the possible causes of the collapse, STM only said that it sent a team to monitor the investigation of the cause of the occurrence, “as well as the extent of damage to the work and local roads”.

The Military Police of São Paulo, who are at the site, reported that an underground excavation equipment used in the work reached the bed of the Tietê River, causing the collapse. Specialists must go to the site to assess the risk of damage in up to three lanes of the Marginal.