Subway work yields asphalt and opens a crater on Marginal Tietê in SP | São Paulo

The asphalt gave way and opened a crater next to the work on the Metro Line 6-Orange, on Marginal Tietê, in Freguesia do Ó, in the North Zone of São Paulo, on Tuesday morning (1st). There are no reports of injuries.

The collapse took place around 9 am, before Ponte do Piqueri, towards Ayrton Senna, next to a well dug by the giant armadillos.

According to the Metropolitan Transport Department, a water main or sewer pipe was ruptured.

The Fire Department reported that it was triggered for an accident on the Orange line of the Metro. According to the corporation, the excavation made by a “tatuzão” hit a river or water main, which caused the excavated tunnel to flood.

According to firefighters, all workers managed to get out, and two who had contact with the contaminated water were rescued as a precaution.

The Traffic Engineering Company (CET) informs that the lanes towards the Ayrton Senna highway from Marginal Tietê are completely closed. Company field agents are on site guiding the drivers. CET advises drivers to avoid Marginal Tietê and the roads in the region.

At 10:30 am this Tuesday, the local and express lanes of Tietê, towards Ayrton Senna, were 7 km slow, from the Castello Branco Highway to the Freguesia do Ó Bridge. In the central lane, traffic is 6.3 km, from Ponte dos Remédios to Ponte Freguesia do Ó.

The driver also faces slowness in the opposite direction, towards the Castello Branco highway. There are 4.4 km of slow travel from Ponte da Casa Verde to about 1 km before Ponte do Piqueri.

Asphalt gives way and opens a hole next to the Metro work on Marginal Tietê, in the North Zone of SP

It is not the first time that an accident of serious proportions affects a subway project. In 2007, a collapse at the Linha-4 Amarela construction site caused the opening of a crater measuring 80 meters in diameter on the banks of Marginal Pinheiros, in the West Zone of the capital.

The accident occurred at the place where Pinheiros Station was being built. Seven people were buried in the collapse: the driver of a truck who was working on the construction of the Metro, the driver and conductor of a minibus swallowed by the crater, two passengers on the bus and two pedestrians who were passing by.