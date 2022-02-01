Sylvinho vents about criticism at Corinthians and mocks when remembering praise from athletes

Coach Sylvinho assured that criticism of his work has no influence on everyday life at Corinthians. In a tone of outburst, the coach responded when asked about the screams of the crowd in the stands of Bruno José Daniel, who asked for his departure before, during and after the 1-0 over Santo André.

“It doesn’t change anything, it doesn’t change anything for our environment. Very healthy environment, having seen the athletes”, began the coach, signaling both for the chants and for criticisms made on other platforms, such as social networks.

Visibly uncomfortable with the topic, the coach joked by remembering that several players in the current squad have already praised his work since the beginning, including the reinforcements hired from the middle of the year.

“I don’t pay athletes to give interviews. They have a very important international shoot, they know coaches of a very important international level. Our environment is extraordinary. As I told you, it doesn’t disturb anything”, recalled Sylvinho, praised by Willian and Renato Augusto recently .

Recalling his trajectory as a player at Corinthians and the period in which he was assistant to other coaches, such as Tite, today in the Brazilian National Team, Sylvinho made a long speech of personal moral exaltation to conclude his reasoning.

“I say it again, I don’t pay them or anyone, I’m going to complete half a century at any moment, I built my life under a lot of work, a lot of dedication. I had the opportunity to win three Paulistas, I love this championship, it’s a joy to win Paulista. opportunity to win the Copa do Brasil, Brasileiro, I played more than 270 games with this shirt. I have an experience, a whole construction of an absolutely solid career. All the coaches I’ve worked with… the possibility of making a World Cup, something out of the curve”, he concluded.

See the protest of Corinthians fans against Sylvinho in Santo André

See more at: Sylvinho and Campeonato Paulista.