Teen Refuses Elon Musk’s $5,000 Offer to Delete Profile | Technology

A 19-year-old created a Twitter account that did not please billionaire Elon Musk, who offered money for the profile to be closed. Jack Sweeney, from Florida (USA), has an automated account that posts every time Musk’s jet takes off or lands – he already has more than 220,000 followers.

Sweeney showed the websites Protocol and Business Insider messages he received from the richest man in the world: Musk offered US$ 5 thousand (about R$ 26 thousand, in direct conversion) for the boy to withdraw the account from the air.

“Can you take this down? It’s a security risk,” Musk wrote in a private message on Twitter. The billionaire justified that he doesn’t want “crazy people” to know all the time where he is. “I don’t love the idea of ​​being shot by a freak,” he wrote.

The profile’s owner then made a counter-offer and asked for US$50,000 (about R$265,000) to delete the profile. He said he could use the money to go to college or buy a Tesla Space Model 3, a car made by Musk’s maker.

Musk rejected the offer saying “it didn’t feel right to pay to take the bill off the air”. Sweeney then said he would delete the profile if he was hired by the billionaire for an internship, but he had no response.