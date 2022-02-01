Tensions in Ukraine Create Challenge for European Leaders Close to Putin

While diplomatic negotiations between Brussels, Moscow and Washington do not advance in the search for a de-escalation of tensions in the Ukrainethe crisis in Eastern Europe creates a delicate situation for leaders of member countries of the nato that maintains a close relationship with Vladimir Putin.

Presidents and prime ministers of countries like Bulgaria, Hungary and Poland they try to balance between meeting the demands of the Western military alliance and defending their own interests with Russia – which involves supplying energy and ordnance, historical ties and even similar political rhetoric.

Located on the shores of the Black Sea and considered the most faithful satellite of the Soviet Union during the Cold War, Bulgaria is an example where the attempt to balance Russian and Western demands has required more political skill at home. With a pro-Russian president – Rumen Radevwhich provoked embarrassment with the EU by declaring Crimea to be a present-day Russian territory in November last year – and a pro-EU prime minister – Kiril Petkov -, the country has sometimes sent mixed messages in an attempt to make a statement.

While Petkov has insisted on the need for “constructive dialogue” to de-escalate tensions, the country’s Defense Minister Stefan Yanev said he will propose to NATO the creation of a national battalion with up to one million soldiers in its territory, which would be aided by a smaller number of military envoys from other countries in the bloc – a direct response to Moscow’s demands on the withdrawal of NATO troops from countries belonging to the former Warsaw Pact.

In the case of Bulgaria, the reticence of the Sofia government has pragmatic aspects. Almost all of the natural gas and oil consumed in Bulgaria comes from Russia, which makes the good relationship with Moscow essential for ensuring the country’s energy security. In addition, it is the Kremlin that usually provides technicians for the maintenance of the country’s military equipment, which mostly uses technology produced in the Soviet period.

In other parts of Europe, heads of government located on the “front lines” of European Union with Russia also fleeing from a speech purely aligned with the United States, in an attempt to maintain strategic relations with Moscow. At the end of last week, the prime ministers of Hungary and Poland, Viktor Orban and Mateusz Morawieckisigned a document written by ultra-conservative European leaders advocating cooperation in defense matters in the face of Russian threats to the bloc’s security.

The signatories of the declaration said they considered the work necessary “to ensure that the nations of Europe act in solidarity in the face of the threat of external aggression”, in addition to calling for an “ineffectiveness of diplomacy” by the EU and, in this sense, demanding that each nation have a ” strong and solidary voice” to preserve “peace, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders”.

Despite signing the manifesto – with clear signs of a potential military exit -, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán made statements saying he was in favor of “peace, de-escalation and negotiations” in the face of the Ukrainian crisis, but rejected the idea that the solution to the conflict lies in a strategic negotiation between Russia and the US, with no implications for Europeans – Washington has been leading the main talks with the Kremlin so far.

“We have to mobilize our energies to slow down the process [de crise]negotiate and find a path to peace,” said Orbán, who is scheduled to meet with Putin on Tuesday.

The Polish prime minister – whose country borders Ukraine and Belarus, to which Russia has sent a large military contingent – again accused that the Russians are threatening Ukraine’s integrity, and defended the need to treat the sovereignty of each country with value. “I hope our group’s voice will also be heard by the Kremlin,” Morawiecki said.

However, after the Kremlin’s appeal for attention, Poland announced on Monday, 31, that it will supply Ukraine with defensive ammunition and expressed concern about the advance of Russian troops in Belarus./ EFE and REUTERS