The collapse of the left to the left in Portugal. By Boaventura de Sousa Santos

Boaventura de Sousa Santos, Director Emeritus of the Center for Social Studies at the University of Coimbra, writes on the Sul21 website about Portugal’s left.

READ MORE:

1 – DCM Café da Manhã: Lula’s security is reinforced by fear of attacks

2 – Lula says that Moro has “dubious links with the US Department of Justice”

3 – Toffoli suspended action against Fábio Faria’s father, in whose house he is staying in RN

Boaventura de Sousa Santos talks about Portugal

In Portugal, the left on the left is made up of the parties to the left of the Socialist Party (PS), that is, the Communist Party (PCP) and the Bloco de Esquerda (BE). In the elections of the 30th of January, the PS won the elections with an absolute majority.

From now on, Portugal will be the only European country with a government with an absolute majority of a left-wing party, the Socialist Party. The two parties to his left had the worst results ever. The PCP that had twelve deputies in parliament now has half and the BE that had nineteen deputies now has five.

BE moves from the third political force to the fifth and the PCP, from the fourth to the sixth. The positions of these parties came to be occupied by ultra-right forces, one of fascist inspiration, (Enough), now the third political force, from the Vox family and the European and world extreme right, and one of a hyper-neoliberal nature, Pure and hard social Darwinism, that is, survival of the fittest (Liberal Initiative), now fourth political force.

The electoral results show that the left to the left of the PS missed the historic opportunity it gained after 2015 by building a left-wing government solution that became known as contraption (PS, BE, PCP), a solution that stopped the austerity imposed by the neoliberal solution to the 2008 financial crisis and launched the country on a modest but consistent economic and social recovery.

This solution began to deteriorate in 2020 and collapsed at the end of 2021 with the rejection of the budget presented by the government. This is what led to the early elections on 30 January.

It will take time for these left-wing parties to have another chance and I hope they will then remember their previous failures and learn not to repeat them.

There will certainly be other leaders and it is to be expected that there will be other policies as well. Further analysis of the results will have to come later.

For now, we can stick with the most obvious. It is necessary to distinguish between BE and PCP. The two parties have a common remote past, the fracture of the labor movement at the beginning of the 20th century between socialists and communists.

The PCP belongs to the communist faction and the BE, to the differences that later occurred within this faction as a result of the evolution of the Russian Revolution of 1917.

What unites the two parties and is more relevant to understanding the root causes of their failure in these elections is that, for both parties, the PS is, at bottom, a right-wing party, a right that disguises itself as a left, but that really is not. . True left are they.

Its leaders do not say it, but they think it. They cannot imagine considering the victory of the PS in these elections as a victory for the left.

The PCP has historical reasons for this attitude, as the communists and their privileged base (the workers’ movement) were often victims of socialist policies and, partly because of this, this anti-socialist attitude is widely shared among leaders, militants and sympathizers. .

In the case of BE, the story is more ambiguous, such sharing does not exist in the same terms and this has been evident since the foundation of the party. Both parties have a tradition of avant-garde thinking. When theory collapses in the face of reality (eg electoral collapse) it is reality, never theory’s fault.

Catarina Martins’ pathetic speech on election night was proof of that. And let’s remember that, in 2011, the same contempt for reality led BE to fail the Socialist government’s (José Sócrates) Stability and Growth Plan, opening the door to the most anti-social right wing the country has ever known.

This time, it is the unconditional merit of António Costa’s PS to have avoided the emergence of a right-wing contraption. Even so, the door to the extreme right was left more than ajar.

In the Portuguese context, the fall of the PCP is structural because it is linked to the decline of the unions, the basis for the social implantation of the party.

The PCP is one of the only European communist parties that did not renew itself after the fall of the Berlin wall and for that reason it became hostage to the evolution of its organized social base, the trade unions.

Their decline drags down the party’s decline. The non-renewal of the PCP was, in fact, one of the reasons for the emergence and success of the BE. The tragedy of BE has been that, instead of accentuating its difference, it has allowed it to be diluted.

In these elections, nobody noticed any relevant difference between the blocist and the communist discourse. But the fall in BE is explained by the accumulation of other errors in recent years.

The pandemic has given a new dimension to human fragility, lasted long enough not to be considered a minor accident and particularly affected aging populations, especially those accustomed to a minimum of social protection that suddenly seemed precious, not because it was satisfactory, but because it to exist despite the shortcomings. The imbalance between fear and hope has increased exponentially.

This imbalance in favor of fear created two distinct collective emotions: the fear of increased precariousness and despair experienced as resentment.

The first emotion fueled the desire for stability and was almost entirely captured by the PS. The second emotion fueled the desire for authoritarianism necessary to break the dishes and was captured by the ultra-right in two ways, the authoritarianism of the State which, in Portugal, is equivalent to the Salazarist nostalgia (Enough) or the authoritarianism of capital and social Darwinism, that is, , survival of the fittest (IL).

In these circumstances, it is clear that BE could only be on the side of stability in order to strengthen and qualify it. Just as the Livre did brilliantly. Instead, he threw everything into the adventure of a third collective emotion for which there was no social basis.

BE did not understand the signals from its electorate because its avant-garde thinking did not allow it to go down to where citizens discuss, on their own terms, their fears and their hopes.

It did not listen to them and if it had any impact it was to make them suspect that their electoral strengthening would mean more instability. The blockist leader spent the first half of the campaign justifying the decision to reject the Budget and the second half seeming to want to apologize for having done so.

What credibility can such a leader have? In addition, if the BE had approved the OE, it could have been improved in the specialty and largely thanks to the technically competent proposals of the BE.

Instead, it objectively ended up contributing to eventually having a less good OE than the one we would have had if there had been no elections.

In addition, by inflicting this defeat on itself, it left the PS free to be less left-wing than we would like it to be. The party that manages to shoot two shots at the same time in both feet just by miracle would not fall.

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking this link

Join our Telegram channel, click this link