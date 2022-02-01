The country’s best-selling cars in 2021 have a price increase of up to 35%; see ranking with 10 models

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the automotive sector has been experiencing a shortage of chips that directly impacts the production and sale of 0km cars.

There were 116,500 new cars sold in January this year — a decrease of 28.32% compared to the same month last year, when 162,600 cars were sold, according to data from Renavam Serpro.

January 2022, therefore, ended up with the worst result in the sector for the month of the last 17 years.

In the wake of this, the first effect observed is the increase in new car prices due to high demand and low supply. Considering only the best-selling cars of 2021, the average price change was 25.4% in the period, according to an analysis by Kelley Blue Book Brasil (KBB), an automotive consultancy.

The data is above the general average: considering all 0 km cars for sale in the country in 2021, the average rise in prices was 9% over the 12 months of the year, says the company.

top 10

Of the ten best-selling cars of 2021, the Hyundai Creta was the one with the biggest price increase: up 35% to more than BRL 122,000.

According to KBB, the Crete’s price rise of 35% was driven by inflation, as the model switched generations and started to offer engine, equipment and new technologies for the 2022 line.

The same happened in the case of the Fiat Toro and the Jeep Compass. Both had changes last year when they switched from 2021 to 2022, mainly due to the debut of the 1.3 GSE turbo engine, which is more expensive. Average prices rose 17.8% and 14.8%, respectively.

On the other hand, the Fiat Mobi surprised specialists, according to the consultancy’s analysis.

“Among the cars that most rose in price on the bestseller list, without relevant changes in the model year change during 2021, the Fiat Mobi is the highlight, with a 30.4% price increase when comparing January with December of the year past”, the study shows.

Fiat Argo and Strada also saw increases of more than 30%.

KBB Brasil’s survey compares the average prices of the best-selling 0 km cars in January 2021 with the respective average 0 km prices they had in December 2021. The company has its own database and uses data analysis and Big Date to produce new and used vehicle pricing analyses.

“The result, therefore, means comparing the prices of the 2021 model years, existing at the beginning of last year, against the prices of the 2022 line of each of them at the end of the year”, says the consultancy.

Check the price changes:

Brand model Position in Fenabrave’s best seller ranking Average price 0 km KBB of year/model 2021 in Jan/2021 Average price 0 km KBB of year/model 2022 in Dec/2021 Price variation (%) HYUNDAI CRETE 10 BRL 90,497.00 BRL 122,151.00 35.0 FIAT STRADA 1 BRL 76,986.00 BRL 103,114.00 33.9 FIAT MOBI 9 BRL 43,633.00 BRL 56,883.00 30.4 FIAT ARGO 3 BRL 64,390.00 BRL 83,721.00 30.0 HYUNDAI HB20 two BRL 67,032.00 BRL 83,923.00 25.2 VOLKSWAGEN GOAL 8 BRL 59,716.00 BRL 74,263.00 24.4 CHEVROLET ONIX 5 BRL 68,872.00 BRL 83,716.00 21.6 JEEP RENEGADE 4 BRL 117,006.00 BRL 141,750.00 21.1 FIAT TORO 7 BRL 142,150.00 BRL 167,400.00 17.8 JEEP COMPASS 6 BRL 175,985.00 BRL 202,038.00 14.8

